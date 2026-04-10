FDAJR NO. 11-26- NOTICE FAAALIGA
Published 1:30 am Friday, April 10, 2026
FDA/JR NO. 11-26
NOTICE/FAAALIGA
IN THE HIGH COURT OF AMERICAN/ SAMOA FAMILY, DRUG, & ALCOHOL COURT DIVISION
IN RE: A CHILD
To: Mr. Jackson Walter
Somewhere in Fife, WA 98424
NOTICE IS GIVEN to the above- named Respondent that a Petition to terminate your parental rights in a female child who was born on Ferbuary 21, 2017, at LBJ Tropical Medical Center, American Samoa. A hearing will be held after two months and ten days from the date of the first publication of this Notice, to which the Court may enter an order terminating your parental rights in said child. If you have any objections, or wish to claim or assert your parental rights, you must appear within two months and ten days from the date of the first publication of this Notice and file an objection or claim with the Court.
Dated: March 12, 2026
CLERK / FAILAUTUSI
HIGH COURT OF AM SAMOA
IDX-1029112
April 10, May 11, 2026