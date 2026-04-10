FDAJR NO. 11-26- NOTICE FAAALIGA

FDA/JR NO. 11-26

NOTICE/FAAALIGA

IN THE HIGH COURT OF AMERICAN/ SAMOA FAMILY, DRUG, & ALCOHOL COURT DIVISION

IN RE: A CHILD

To: Mr. Jackson Walter

Somewhere in Fife, WA 98424

NOTICE IS GIVEN to the above- named Respondent that a Petition to terminate your parental rights in a female child who was born on Ferbuary 21, 2017, at LBJ Tropical Medical Center, American Samoa. A hearing will be held after two months and ten days from the date of the first publication of this Notice, to which the Court may enter an order terminating your parental rights in said child. If you have any objections, or wish to claim or assert your parental rights, you must appear within two months and ten days from the date of the first publication of this Notice and file an objection or claim with the Court.

Dated: March 12, 2026

CLERK / FAILAUTUSI

HIGH COURT OF AM SAMOA

IDX-1029112

April 10, May 11, 2026