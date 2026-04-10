Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, April 10, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on April 15, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
06 BMW 325
01 Chev Tahoe
05 Chry T&C
07 Dodge Durango
08 GMC Acadia
94 Honda Accord
16 Honda Accord
99 Honda Civic
09 Honda Pilot
03 Hyun Accent
07 Hyun Elantra
22 Kia K5
16 Kia Soul
07 Kia Spectra
13 Nissan Versa
00 Toyota Corolla
12 Toyota Scion XB
02 Toyota Sienna
00 VW GTI
23 VW ID.4
06 Volvo S40
08 Volvo XC90
IDX-1029257
April 10, 2026