Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on April 15, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

06 BMW 325

01 Chev Tahoe

05 Chry T&C

07 Dodge Durango

08 GMC Acadia

94 Honda Accord

16 Honda Accord

99 Honda Civic

09 Honda Pilot

03 Hyun Accent

07 Hyun Elantra

22 Kia K5

16 Kia Soul

07 Kia Spectra

13 Nissan Versa

00 Toyota Corolla

12 Toyota Scion XB

02 Toyota Sienna

00 VW GTI

23 VW ID.4

06 Volvo S40

08 Volvo XC90

IDX-1029257

April 10, 2026