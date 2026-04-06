No. 26-4-02042-3 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS(RCW 11.40.020 & .030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In the Matter of the Estate of

CHRISTINE M. PORTER,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or four months after the date of first publication of this Notice to Creditors. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: April 6, 2026 – Pierce County

April 9, 2026 – Mason County

Administrator: Todd Porter

Attorneys for Administrator:

Bradley Carnine, WSBA #49855

Scarff Law Firm PLLC 3035 Island Crest Way, Suite 201

Mercer Island, WA 98040

206-236-1500

IDX-1029044

April 6, 13, 20, 2026