NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET.SEQ.

Grantor: Tacoma Town Center Parcels, LLC

Grantee/Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: North America Asset Managing Group, LLC

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Rainier Trustee Services, Inc.

Current Mortgage Servicer: North America Asset Managing Group, LLC

Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: 202201210519

Parcel Number(s): 202110-0-143; 202110-0-144 I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Rainier Trustee Services, Inc. will on APRIL 24, 2026 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., outside the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza, County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., Tacoma, WA 98402, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of PIERCE, State of Washington, to wit:

Parcels C and D of City of Tacoma Boundary Line Adjustment No. LU18-0142, recorded December 27, 2018, under recording number 201812275002;

Situate in the City of Tacoma, County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Assessor’s Tax Parcel Nos.: 202110-0-143 (Parcel C), 202110-0-144 (Parcel D)

Together with all the tenements, hereditaments, and appurtenances belonging or in any wise appertaining, and the rents, issues and profits thereof.

Which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust recorded in the real property records of Pierce County, Washington on January 21, 2022 under Recording No. 202201210519, in which Tacoma Town Center Parcels, LLC, a Washington limited liability company, is Grantor, Chicago Title Company of Washington is the original Trustee, and North America Asset Management Group, LLC, a Washington limited liability company, is the Beneficiary. North America Asset Management Group, LLC is the current holder of the obligation and Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust. II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

a. Failure to pay the following past due amounts, which are in arrears :

Corrected Judgment entered on January 12, 2024 in King County Superior Court Case No. 23-2-06888-2 SEA (the “Corrected Judgment”) Judgment Principal: $10,006,854.48

Post-Judgment Interest: $2,408,224.92

Advances for payment of delinquent property taxes (see 2 and 6 of Deed of Trust):

$228,990.04 (Parcel C: $126,502.54; Parcel D: $102,487.50)

Attorneys’ Fees/Costs (Carney) $58,527.81

TOTAL IN DEFAULT (as of 1/13/2026): $12,702,597.25*

*Plus trustee’s fees and costs b. Default other than failure to make payment due: N/A.

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $10,006,854.48 together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on APRIL 24, 2026. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by APRIL 13, 2026 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before APRIL 13, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after APRIL 13, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Trustee to the Borrower, Grantor, Guarantors and other interested parties at the following addresses: Tacoma Town Center Parcels LLC

999 W Main St, Ste. 1400

Boise, ID 83702-9008

Tacoma Town Center Parcels, LLC

PO Box 1158

Boise, ID 83701-1158

GO QOZ Tacoma, LLC

ATTN William Truax , Dan Fullmer

P O BOX 1158

Boise, Idaho 83701-1158

GIC Tacoma LLC

Attn: William Truax

999 W. Main St. , Suite 1400

Boise, ID 83702-9008

GIC Tacoma LLC

999 W. Main St, Ste 1400

Boise, Idaho 83702-9008

Attn: William Truax GIC

Tacoma LLC

National Registered Agents Inc.

1209 Orange Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

Lobo Rojo PLLC

Attn: Bryan W. Aydelotte, Esq.

999 W Main St, Suite 1400

Boise, ID 83702-9008 GO

QOZ Tacoma LLC

Attn: Daniel Fullmer; William Truax

PO Box 1158

Boise, ID 83701-1158

Galena JV Manager LLC

999 W Main St

Ste 1400

Boise, ID 83702

Tacoma Town Center Parcels LLC

R/A CT Corporation System

711 Capitol Way S Ste 204

Olympia, WA 98501-1267

Galena JV Manager, LLC

PO Box 1158

Boise, ID 83701-1158

Tacoma Town Center Parcels, LLC

1550 140th Ave NE Ste 201

Bellevue, WA 98005-4500

Riverside NW Law Group, PLLC

Brennan J. Schreibman

905 W. Riverside Avenue, Ste. 208

Spokane, WA 99201

Riverside NW Law Group, PLLC

Asti Gallina

905 W. Riverside Ave, Ste. 208

Spokane, WA 99201

Inflection Development LLC

615 E 43rd St

Garden City, ID 83714-4815 by both first class and certified mail on November 6, 2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on November 11, 2025, with said written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real properties described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale, pursuant to R.C.W. 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale. X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

NOTICE TO GUARANTORS PURSUANT TO RCW 61.24.042

(1) The guarantors may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust; (2) the guarantors have the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale; (3) the guarantors will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale; (4) subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and, (5) in any action for a deficiency, the guarantors will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs.

DATED: January 14, 2026

RAINIER TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC

By:John A. McIntosh, Vice President Rainier Trustee Services, Inc.,

c/o SCHWEET LINDE & ROSENBLUM, PLLC 5601 6th Avenue S., Suite 258 Seattle, WA 98108 (206) 381-0125

IDX-1028023

March 25, April 15, 2026