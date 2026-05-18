CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Gig Harbor Commercial Fishing Homeport

Permit Number(s): PL-SDP-22-0005, PL-SPR-22-0007 & PL-SEPA-22-0014

Date of Notice: May 18, 2026

Applicant: City of Gig Harbor, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Agent: FACET, 9706 4th Ave NE, Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98115

Project Location: 3589 Harborview Drive, site is located on the north side of Harborview Drive, approximately 275 feet east of the intersection with Novak Street. Parcel – 5970000244

Project Description: The proposal is to construct a commercial fishing homeport dock system at Ancich Waterfront Park, including a 280-foot main walk float, 15 60-foot finger floats, two 80-foot finger float, an 80-foot gangway, and installation of steel guide and fender piles. The project also includes utility extensions with a sewer pump-out station, removal of the existing Jerkovich Pier and creosote piles, and shoreline mitigation improvements such as beach nourishment and stormwater outfall restoration. The proposal would result in a net overwater coverage increase of approximately 4,852 square feet.

SEPA Threshold Determination: Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS), issued April 27, 2026.

PUBLIC HEARING DATE: Hearing Examiner, June 2nd, 2026 at 1:30 pm, Virtual Hearing or at the Civic Center in the Council Chambers

Interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and provide testimony on this proposal. The hearing will be conducted in the manner prescribed by Gig Harbor Municipal Code Chapter 19.05.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday or on the City’s Permit Portal. A copy of the staff report on this proposal will be available at least seven days prior to the hearing. A copy of the application, all documents and evidence relied upon by the applicant, and applicable criteria are available for inspection at no cost; copies will be provided at the requestor’s cost.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification, written comments, including any written comments addressing the findings required for a decision, must be submitted to the Planning Division no later than close of business on June 1st, 2026. Questions regarding the above stated application should be made to Katharine Shaffer, Principal Planner, City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, KShaffer@gigharborwa.gov or by calling (253)851-6170. Additional permit information can also be found at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX1030682

May 18, 2026