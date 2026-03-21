Bills Towing -Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Saturday, March 21, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on March 25, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
15 Audi A3
07 Audi A4
13 Audi A8
03 BMW X5
00 Chev Tracker
07 Dodge Nitro
17 Fiat 500
92 Ford Expo
98 Honda Accord
84 Honda Nit125
12 Hyun Santa Fe
03 Kia Spectra
01 VW Jetta
? Utility Trailer
IDX-1028272
March 20, 2026