Bills Towing -Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on March 25, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

15 Audi A3

07 Audi A4

13 Audi A8

03 BMW X5

00 Chev Tracker

07 Dodge Nitro

17 Fiat 500

92 Ford Expo

98 Honda Accord

84 Honda Nit125

12 Hyun Santa Fe

03 Kia Spectra

01 VW Jetta

? Utility Trailer

IDX-1028272

March 20, 2026