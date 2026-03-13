Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on March 18, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

00 Buick Lesabre

05 Chev Aveo

05 Chev Equinox

10 Chev Impala

12 Chev Impala

00 Chev S-10

03 Chev S-10

12 Chev Sonic

13 Chev Sonic

05 Chrysler Pacific

21 Dodge Challenger

93 Dodge Dak pu

01 Ford F-150

12 Ford Focus

97 Ford Ranger

00 Ford Taurus

95 Ford Thunderbird

07 Honda Accord

09 Honda Accord

90 Honda Civic

11 Honda Civic

12 Honda Civic

12 Honda Civic

07 Honda CRV

83 Honda VT500

12 Jeep Patriot

23 Kia Forte

10 Lexus IS

11 Nissan Leaf

21 Subaru Ascent

79 Bayliner Sunbridge

95 Calkin Boat Trailer

81 Sun Travel Trailer

IDX-1027562

March 13, 2026