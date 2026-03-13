Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, March 13, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on March 18, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
00 Buick Lesabre
05 Chev Aveo
05 Chev Equinox
10 Chev Impala
12 Chev Impala
00 Chev S-10
03 Chev S-10
12 Chev Sonic
13 Chev Sonic
05 Chrysler Pacific
21 Dodge Challenger
93 Dodge Dak pu
01 Ford F-150
12 Ford Focus
97 Ford Ranger
00 Ford Taurus
95 Ford Thunderbird
07 Honda Accord
09 Honda Accord
90 Honda Civic
11 Honda Civic
12 Honda Civic
12 Honda Civic
07 Honda CRV
83 Honda VT500
12 Jeep Patriot
23 Kia Forte
10 Lexus IS
11 Nissan Leaf
21 Subaru Ascent
79 Bayliner Sunbridge
95 Calkin Boat Trailer
81 Sun Travel Trailer
IDX-1027562
March 13, 2026