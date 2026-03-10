No. 26 4 00635 3

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

RICHARD BROOKS,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor; or (2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 10, 2026

Deadline for Filing Claims: July 10, 2026

Personal Representative:

Robert Brooks

834 Sheets Rd

Buckley, WA 98321

IDX-1027622

March 10, 17, 24, 2026