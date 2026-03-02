NO. 26-4-00207-2

Notice to Creditors

RCW 11.40.110

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re: Estate of Emily C. Jones;

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The individual named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Decedent: Emily C. Jones, DOD: November 3, 2025; Respectfully Submitted this Day:

February 6, 2025

/S/ Brian Jones Brian Jones

Personal Representative

/S/ Thomas W. Weissmuller Thomas Weissmuller, WSBA#25726

Attorney for Personal Representative

PO Box 187, West Kingston, RI 02892

Phone: (206) 849-3226

Email: thomasweissmuller@me.com

Email: Weissmullerlaw@gmail.com

IDX-1027180

March 2, 9, 16, 2026