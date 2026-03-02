No. 24-2-12740-8

AMENDED SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RANDY NIMRICK AND GERALDINE NIMRICK (AKA GERI NIMRICK), husband and wife,

Plaintiffs,

v. SARAH KLEIST, a married individual acting in her separate capacity, and JESSE A. QUIDACHAY, a single individual acting in his individual capacity,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendant Jesse A. Quidachay. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after March 2, 2026 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiffs, Randy and Geraldine (Geri) Nimrick, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. In this case, a default judgment entering damages against Defendant for fraud and/or other damages pled in the Complaint will be entered by the Court.

If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

Plaintiffs’ Attorney:

Cindy A. Johnson Acebedo & Johnson, LLC.

112 Third St. SW

Puyallup, WA 98371

ACEBEDO & JOHNSON, LLC

/s/ Cindy A. Johnson,

WSBA #30013

Attorney for Plaintiffs

IDX-1027072

March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, April 6, 2026