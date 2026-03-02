CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF FINAL PROJECT ACCEPTANCE

WOLLOCHET DRIVE / WAGNER WAY INTERSECTION

IMPROVEMENT PROJECT PROJECT NO.: CSP-1406

CONTRACTOR: ACTIVE CONSTRUCTION INC.

City of Gig Harbor is issuing Notice of Final Acceptance for the above-entitled project. Any parties having a claim for material, labor, or damages with reference to this contract have thirty (30) days from the date of publication of this notice to file a claim:

Mandy Chapman, Contract Administrator

City of Gig Harbor

3510 Grandview Street

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

IDX-1027090

March 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 2026