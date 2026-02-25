NO. 26-4-00375-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY In Re the Estate of TROY MARK DUNLAP, Deceased.

The Administrator/PR named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First publication: February 25, 2026

/s/ Gwyn B. Leonard

Administrator/PR

Attorney forAdministrator/PR:

/s/Gaylen B. Payne, WSB# 15375

Address for Mailing or Service:

30640 Pacific Highway South #C

Federal Way, WA 98003

Phone: (253)839-1730

IDX-1026959

February 25, March 4, 11, 2026