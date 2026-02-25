26-2-06248-5 -SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Case No. 26-2-06248-5
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
DEBORAH R. LEE, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ARTHUR C. HOOKER, deceased,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THE ESTATE OF CHARLES DWAYNE INGRAM, and all heirs, successors and assigns, and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,
Defendant.
The State of Washington to Defendants THE ESTATE OF CHARLES DWAYNE INGRAM, and all heirs, successors and assigns, and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 25th day of February 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff DEBORAH R. LEE, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ARTHUR C. HOOKER, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is whether Arthur C. Hooker and Charles Dwayne Ingram were in a long-term committed intimate relationship and whether Plaintiff are entitled to a judgment quieting title in the real property located at 1205 118th St S, Tacoma, WA 98444. Dated this 23rd day of February 2026.
McFERRAN LAW, P.S.
/s/ Matthew Link Matthew Link, WSBA #46659
Heather Walley, WSBA #44901
Attorneys for Plaintiff
3906 So. 74th Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
(p): (253) 471-1200
(f): (253) 284-3892
IDX-1026985
February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 2026