Case No. 26-2-06248-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

DEBORAH R. LEE, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ARTHUR C. HOOKER, deceased,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE ESTATE OF CHARLES DWAYNE INGRAM, and all heirs, successors and assigns, and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

Defendant.

The State of Washington to Defendants THE ESTATE OF CHARLES DWAYNE INGRAM, and all heirs, successors and assigns, and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 25th day of February 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff DEBORAH R. LEE, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ARTHUR C. HOOKER, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is whether Arthur C. Hooker and Charles Dwayne Ingram were in a long-term committed intimate relationship and whether Plaintiff are entitled to a judgment quieting title in the real property located at 1205 118th St S, Tacoma, WA 98444. Dated this 23rd day of February 2026.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/ Matthew Link Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

Heather Walley, WSBA #44901

Attorneys for Plaintiff

3906 So. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3892

IDX-1026985

February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 2026