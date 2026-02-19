NO. 13-4-00068-1- NOTICE OF HEARING
NO. 13-4-00068-1
NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION FINAL ACCOUNTING
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF GRAYS HARBOR
ESTATE OF:
RODNEY E. PAUL,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PARTIES INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE
ESTATE:
James Watson, as personal representative of the above estate, has
filed with clerk of the above court the final account and petition for distribution, requesting the court to settle the final account, distribute the property of the estate to the heir or persons entitled thereto, and discharging the personal representative.
The final account and petition for distribution will be heard in the Superior Court of Grays Harbor, 102 West Broadway Montesano, WA 98563 On March 23, 2026 at 8:30 A.M.
William E. Morgan, WSBA 4529
Attorney
February 19, 2026