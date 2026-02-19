NO. 13-4-00068-1

NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION FINAL ACCOUNTING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF GRAYS HARBOR

ESTATE OF:

RODNEY E. PAUL,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PARTIES INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE

ESTATE:

James Watson, as personal representative of the above estate, has

filed with clerk of the above court the final account and petition for distribution, requesting the court to settle the final account, distribute the property of the estate to the heir or persons entitled thereto, and discharging the personal representative.

The final account and petition for distribution will be heard in the Superior Court of Grays Harbor, 102 West Broadway Montesano, WA 98563 On March 23, 2026 at 8:30 A.M.

William E. Morgan, WSBA 4529

Attorney

IDX-1026727

February 19, 2026