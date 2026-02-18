CAUSE NO. 22-2-10689-7-ORDER OF SALE

ORDER OF SALE

CAUSE NO. 22-2-10689-7

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs. JAMES Z. CARLSON AND JANE DOE CARLSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: JAMES Z. CARLSON AND JANE DOE CARLSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor: An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows: THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO THE SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY:

WHEREAS, in the above entitled Court, on the 6th day of August, 2024, the Plaintiff, Riviera Community Club, Inc., recovered an in rem Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure against Defendants which is for the total Judgment amount of $19,234.11, plus interest thereon at the rate of 12% per annum from August 7th , 2024. Said Judgment is entered in the Execution Docket of the Superior Court, Judgment No. 24-9-02582-1; and

WHEREAS, said Judgment is a foreclosure against the above-named Defendants of a homeowners’ special assessment lien on the improved property commonly known as 12007 Wapato Rd., Anderson Island, Pierce County, Washington 98303, and legally described as:

LOT 34 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 12, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 37 OF PLATS, PAGES 48 AND 49, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL ID NUMBER: 501788-0340

And

WHEREAS, said Judgment provides for an eight (8) months redemption period following the Sheriff’s sale.

THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded that you proceed to seize and sell forthwith, and without appraisement, the above described property, in the manner provided by law; or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the Judgment, interest and costs.

HEREIN FAIL NOT, but due return make hereof within sixty (60) days, showing how you have executed the same.

WITNESS the Honorable Susan Adams, Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 18th day of November 2025, at Tacoma, Washington.

Iván Sandoval

Superior Court Clerk

Lynnette Martinelli

Deputy Clerk

Presented by:

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

/s/ Kelly DeLaat-Maher

Kelly DeLaat-Maher, WSBA No. 26201

Attorney for Plaintiff

1501 Dock St Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 627-1091 ENTERED JUDGMENT # 24-9-02582-1 The sale date has been set for April 10, 2026. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

IDX-1026543

February 18, 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25, 2026