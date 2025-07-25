WSDOT-Notice

NOTICE

The State of Washington, Department of Transportation is acquiring property and/or property rights for SR 167/I-5 to SR 161 – New Expressway. Negotiations to acquire the property described below have reached an impasse; therefore, the State is preparing to submit to the Attorney General’s Office a request for acquisition of this property and/or property rights through a condemnation action. This is done to assure that the rights of the individual property owner, FM Puyallup F, LLC and the rights of all the taxpayers of the State are equally protected.

The final action meeting at which the State as condemner will decide whether to authorize the condemnation of the property will take place at 2:00pm on Monday, August 18, 2025, during a virtual meeting. The property owner may provide information prior to the meeting for the State to consider at this meeting. Information may be submitted by e-mail to cyndi.booze@wsdot.wa.gov, by mail to the State of Washington, Department of Transportation, Attn: Cyndi Booze Olympic Region Real Estate Services Manager, PO Box 47440, Olympia WA 98504-7440; or by phone to Cyndi Booze at 360-357-2729.

Assessed Owner: FM Puyallup F, LLC

Property Address: 1100 N. Meridian, Puyallup WA 98371

Tax Parcel Number: 0420218006

Brief Legal Description: Lot 1, City of Puyallup Sp No. 97-81-010, Rec. 9812185002 and Rec. 9901120817, Pierce County

IDX-1017073

July 25, August 1, 2025