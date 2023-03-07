White Borneo Kratom Effects, Benefits, Dosage & Where To Buy Quality White Vein Strains

White Borneo kratom effects are those of a classic white kratom strain. In this review, I’m going to tell you everything you need to know.

I’ll be covering the key details, from the effects and benefits, to the problems and issues with getting proper White Borneo at all.

This is more than a white Borneo kratom strain review though. It’s going to be a complete guide on using it, including dosing and the discussion on whether pills or capsules are better for beginners.

Plus, I’ll talk about White Borneo Vs Maeng Da, and discuss how important the strain is in comparison to choosing the right vein color and dose.

The Key Reasons Why White Borneo Kratom Is So Popular

When people talk about white vein varieties, they will talk about White Borneo very quickly. It’s the best kratom strain for new users. But why is that?

I’m going to talk a lot about the problems with kratom strains (mitragyna speciosa) generally later in this review, and you can’t always rely on White Borneo being that strain at all.

But if you get white kratom that is sourced from Borneo, and has the consistency of the general white Borneo kratom characteristics, you’ll get the following effects & benefits.

Pros:

Clean and crisp kratom experience

One of the classic kratom strains to experiment with

Prices are usually at the low end due to its prevalence

Widely available in capsule and powder formats

Cons:

Getting genuine white Borneo is sometimes tough

White vein kratom generally can be too stimulating for some

My Experiences With The White Borneo Kratom Strain

Personally, I like green and red vein kratom, but love white the most. If you take too little, it can be jittery due to the caffeine-like alkaloids balance.

But if you take a slightly higher dose of the good quality white vein, around 5 g, that age is gone, and replaced with smooth confidence and some energy and focus retention. Depression has been a problem for me. Not massive depression needing SSRI medications, but definitely a feeling of lethargy, social anxiety, and hopelessness that overwhelms me at times.

What I found is that at crucial times, 4 or 5 g of good quality white kratom produces levels of stress and emotional strain, leaving me calm and happy.

I can function, I have more energy, and I have clarity of focus and mind. For me, it delivers a fantastic set of effects that genuinely help me to function better at times when I’m struggling.

But even without that, it’s great for an energy boost, clarity, and happiness boost when you need it. At higher doses, I find it’s calming, yet allows me to still retain enough focus to get on with my day.

White Borneo Kratom Effects: What To Expect & Are They Different?

You might be wondering what the difference between White Borneo kratom effects is when compared to other white kratom strains.

In truth, very little. A white vein is a white vein, generally speaking. You’ll get the following benefits and effects from using White Borneo, which is in common with other white strains:

At low doses an increase in physical energy

At low doses an increase in mental and energy levels, and clarity

As the dose increases a slight rushing energy boost

Higher doses produce more happiness and detachment

Higher doses start to roll into increasing sedation and analgesia (common to all kratom)

So at low doses, you’ll get slight improvements in clarity and performance both mentally and physically.

As the dose increases, happiness, contentment, positivity, and detachment start to appear as well.

As the dose gets above a moderate level, around 7 or 8 g, that rushing feeling descends into an increasingly sedating and pain relieving experience.

Are Kratom Strains Really Unique?

The thing is with White Borneo, is it comes from the island of Borneo (obviously!). That island is owned by Indonesia, Brunei, and Malaysia as well, and includes the province of Kalimantan. So if you get a white kratom leaf that’s sourced from the island of Borneo, would you sell it as White Borneo, White Malay, or White Kalimantan?

The truth is, a lot of kratom sellers just buy wholesale white kratom and label it up as any strain they fancy.

The big clue on whether a kratom seller focuses on getting the right strains from the right places, to try and maximize the difference in the products they sell, is if they have out of stock. Think about it this way, if you’re just bagging up any white kratom and labeling it anything you please, you’re not going to get any out of stock.

If you see different white kratom strains out of stock, then it’s actually a good sign, because it means that the seller is honestly differentiating between the sources of kratom and types.

User Reviews Of White Borneo Kratom

I’m not going to delve in detail into user reviews of white Borneo kratom. The reason is simple, you simply don’t know if they are genuine. However, if you look on sites like Reddit, you do see a strong trend towards people having White Borneo kratom effects experiences that are very positive.

Just like me, they found that good quality white kratom such as Borneo kratom delivers stimulating effects, happiness, and energy increase at lower doses.

At higher doses, there are lots of positive experiences with calmness, confidence, and happiness. Now

White Borneo Vs White Maeng Da

Although White Borneo and white Maeng Da should be similar, they often aren’t. There’s a good reason for that.

“Maeng Da” is not a strain of kratom. It translates from Thai as slain for the word “pimp”.

This term is actually known in America as well. In the Vietnam War, there was Operation Maeng Da, so called because the CIA trainers had no respect for the operatives from Laos, and referred to them as “Maeng Da” – pimps.

So, it’s just a marketing and social term to describe the strongest kratom strains and is often used in a derogatory fashion.

White Maeng Da can therefore be White Borneo that is stronger than usual. White Sumatra or any of the other strains used. It could even be a combination of white and red vein kratom or other strains like red Borneo kratom blended together to create stronger kratom.

Some Maeng Da that is described as white, red, and green kratom, is just predominantly that vein color, but its strength actually comes from another vein color kratom. So you could get white and red kratom strains mixed in with white to create strength.

As you can see, it’s really not comparable. The variations in white Maeng Da between batch and seller will be incredible, so all you can do is experiment to find out the differences for yourself.

Dosing White Borneo Kratom powder

If you can get your hands on good quality, high purity, high alkaloid content, white kratom from the island of Borneo, via a reputable online kratom vendor, then you can split the dosing into the following broad brackets:

2 – 3 g stimulating beginner’s dose

4 – 5 g moderate full-spectrum white kratom dose

6 – 7 g Strong full-spectrum dose

8 g – 9 g very strong dose that starts to tip into sedating calmness

10 g and above is usually a dose too strong for most people

If you’re a real beginner, I’d start with just 2 g. You will feel something with good quality kratom. Slightly stimulated, and slightly calm, but that will be about it.

Go up a gram at a time after that. 3 g should be slightly stronger. At 4 g you should start to feel the full spectrum of the white kratom experience, and at 5 g should be definitely noticeable and long-lasting.

Are Kratom Capsules Or Powder Better?

If you’re a new kratom user, then powder can seem attractive because it’s usually cheaper than capsules by a notable margin.

But you are ignoring some key benefits of using kratom capsules:

No weighing kratom powder No having to deal with loose powder Exact dosing effort-free Avoiding the taste of kratom powder Avoiding having to create drinks to mix kratom in with Avoiding having to “toss and wash” bitter-tasting kratom powder

If you’re confident you want kratom powder, then that’s great because in the long run, you will get more confident with kratom faster.

If you’re just starting out, and you want a completely controlled and easy experience to get into the effects of kratom, then I’d advise you to experiment with capsules.

White Borneo Kratom Review Conclusion & Where To Buy

If you’re looking to get into white vein kratom, the truth is that any will do if it’s rich in alkaloid content and high in quality.

If you want to experiment to see which more specific effects and feelings you can get, then white Borneo kratom effects are “classic white” and well worth exploring.

There are two kratom companies that I buy the highest quality kratom from, because of the purity guarantees, high alkaloid content, fast shipping and great user review track record:

1. Kona Kratom – sell high-quality White Borneo kratom powder and capsules and kratom extracts. Rich in alkaloids, with full-spectrum Mitragynine content, this is great stuff. Kona Kratom is my absolute favorite place to buy kratom online!

2. The Evergreen Tree – sells the widest range of various kratom products I’ve ever seen. 40 different types of kratom varieties. They also sell really good quality White Borneo capsules and powder. There are even three alkaloid strength brackets to choose from, so you can tailor the strength of the experience you get.

White Borneo Kratom Strain FAQs

I hope this review of white Borneo kratom effects has told you enough about this classic white strain of kratom for you to get started. Let’s finish up here by answering a few of the key FAQs people routinely ask me about this kratom strain.

What Is White Borneo Kratom?

White Borneo kratom is a classic kratom strain. It has all the traits of classic white strains, with higher energy levels and focus, calmness, and positivity.

White Borneo originates from Southeast Asia the island of Borneo, where most of the high-quality kratom products in the world is actually made nowadays. You will get classic kratom effects, as long as you buy good quality White Borneo kratom powder.

What Is White Borneo Kratom Used For?

White Borneo kratom is used to achieve the classic traits of white vein kratom. At lower doses, it can act as a minor stimulant that also calms you down. As the dose increases, calmness increases while retaining good levels of focus and clarity.

At high doses to moderate doses, all kratom becomes increasingly detaching and sedating. So in that low to the middle range where you want to be with white kratom, where you will get the stimulating, focusing, and clarity effects, alongside feeling calm, confident, and happy.

Can you get high on kratom?

Yes, you can get high on kratom. Red kratom will give you an opiate-like high that gives you a smooth rush and pleasure followed by a deep and drifting detachment/sedation. Red strains have many different varieties, but they are all good for pain relief and opioid withdrawal.

Green vein kratom can also do this at high doses, and white is not so much because it has a different alkaloid profile. I would recommend Green Malay or a good quality Green Maeng Da kratom for a “kratom high” experience.

White vein strains especially will tend to give you a more energizing and euphoric high, with green kratom sitting in the middle to deliver a euphoric high with less energy than white kratom, but with lower levels of sedation unless taken at high doses (10 g or more).

How to use kratom for opiate withdrawals?

It’s best to use red vein kratom strains for opiate withdrawal symptoms because that has the best alkaloid profile to help deal with anxiety and relieving pain.

A good dose of 8 g or higher will calm you write down, chill you out and space you out, get rid of the shivers and anxiety, and give you peace.

If you seek a rushing high, a dose above 10 g can also work for this, but be very careful about mixing high doses of kratom with other central nervous depressant drugs such as opioids and alcohol.

What Is White Borneo Kratom Good For?

White vein Borneo kratom is great for energy and enthusiasm while remaining calm. Especially at lower doses, 5 g or less, it will deliver a stimulating kick, lasts for a few hours. You will have clarity, focus, and be happy and content.

As the dose increases, this tips more and more into increasing calmness and detachment, which is common to all kratom.

What Are The Effects Of White Borneo Kratom?

White Borneo kratom as dose-dependent effects. At low dosage, white kratom is a stimulant due to having a higher proportion of caffeine -like stimulant alkaloids in it. As the doseage increases, so the effects change though.

At a mid-range dose of 5 or 6 g, you’ll feel calm, yet still energized, focused, and happy. As the dose increases above that, it starts to merge towards the effects high kratom doses have regardless of the vein color, including increasing sedation, detachment, and pain relief, at the cost of alertness and focus.

