What to Do if Chronic Pain Is Controlling Your Life

Statistics from 2019 indicate that over 1/5th of Americans suffer from chronic pain. Long-lasting, debilitating pain comes in many forms, but all types of chronic pain are similar in two ways—they can make life miserable, and they’re without comprehensive cures.

With the opioid epidemic continuing to rage on, many people suffering from chronic pain are understandably looking for alternatives. Learn what to do when your chronic pain becomes too great to bear, and find out why so many people with long-lasting forms of pain have turned to CBD for help.

What causes chronic pain?

Chronic pain can be caused by a wide variety of illnesses and injuries. Whatever the original cause, chronic pain is most commonly furthered along by oxidative stress and inflammation. While both inflammation and oxidative stress are natural and useful reactions your body uses to eliminate toxins and heal itself, they become dangerous and contribute to chronic pain when they persist longer than they should. Some of the most common chronic pain conditions related to oxidative stress and inflammation include:

Arthritis

Headaches

Muscle pain

Fibromyalgia

Neuropathic pain

Repetitive stress injuries

Lyme disease

Can you live a good life with chronic pain?

Yes, it’s certainly possible to endure chronic pain and still get plenty of enjoyment out of life. Many of the methods for coping with chronic pain, however, such as opioid treatment, come with severe risks. One of the best ways to live with chronic pain is to make lifestyle choices that contribute to your overall health, and there are plenty of natural remedies with side effects that are much less severe than the risks posed by opioids and other pain medications.

What do you do when your chronic pain is unbearable?

The first thing to do once your chronic pain has become too great to bear is recognize that there’s a lot you can do to improve your situation. Despite their risks, opioids are certainly effective at reducing chronic pain, and it’s possible that simply making new lifestyle choices could also dramatically improve your pain levels.

It’s even more important to note, however, that natural chronic pain treatments abound nowadays, and many of them are considerably safer than prescription pain medications. Between the following three solutions, chances are you’ll find an effective path toward freedom from pain:

1. Common chronic pain treatments

The most common conventional treatments for chronic pain are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs (ibuprofen, naproxen, etc.), COX-2 inhibitors (newer alternatives to NSAIDs), and in some cases, anti-seizure or antidepressant medications since they target your serotonin system, which is involved in neuropathic pain. Some of these treatments are over-the-counter while others are only available with a prescription.

2. Lifestyle changes that may help

Chronic pain is often caused or exacerbated by obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. Pursuing a healthier diet, exercising more, and getting enough sleep can all improve chronic pain. It’s also important to avoid alcohol and tobacco products, which cause oxidative stress and inflammation. Overall, reducing your stress and limiting your daily responsibilities will help your body heal and free up time to make these important lifestyle changes.

3. Natural remedies to try

Noting the many adverse effects of conventional pain treatments, people suffering from chronic pain have increasingly turned to natural remedies over recent years. Simple plant-based substances like arnica oil, for instance, have been known to have pain-relieving benefits for hundreds of years. Recently, hemp-based pain treatments have also made a comeback in the form of CBD oil.

Does CBD help with chronic pain?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid derived from hemp. According to a recent survey, 64% of CBD users reported using this cannabinoid for help with pain, and a 2021 study found that nearly 40% of users report that CBD reduces their pain “a lot” while almost 20% attest that CBD eliminated their chronic pain entirely. Given the fact that CBD appears to target both your 5-HT receptors (involved in neuropathic pain) and your TRP receptors (involved in inflammatory pain), it’s no wonder this cannabinoid has been given the green light for further research by some of the world’s most prestigious medical organizations.

What is the best CBD product for chronic pain?

Since they’re easy to use while also eliminating the somewhat strong taste of CBD oil, many chronic pain sufferers prefer CBD gummies. The best CBD gummies for pain contain 100% natural or non-GMO ingredients with no artificial sweeteners or colorings, and they should come with third-party lab reports. If your gummies contain full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD extract with a high terpene concentration, they capture the full benefits of the entourage effect, which may make CBD more effective for pain. Searching for a natural, new approach to your chronic pain? Try CBD gummies today.