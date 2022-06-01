What Is The Great Distortion? A Look into Rogue Economics Distortion Report

Nomi Prins believes the Great Distortion is causing an immense rift between the real world economy and financial markets. Her new research service, Rogue Economics Distortion Report, identifies investment opportunities that take advantage of this growing shift.

Keep reading for an in-depth look into the Great Distortion and Prins’ breakout monthly newsletter. For a more detailed analysis, check out this Distortion Report review.

What Is The Great Distortion?

The Great Distortion is a global economic divide that is moving money out of the pockets of everyday people into the hands of financial institutions. Nomi Prins, investment guru and former Goldman Sachs executive, is sounding the alarm about this massive transfer of wealth that is rapidly approaching.

This distortion started back in 1971 when the United States stepped away from the gold standard and began printing money at an accelerated pace. Where the real economy suffered, the financial world continued to grow.

Nomi Prins believes there is a $150 trillion gap between these two economies. All that money is piling up on Wall Street, allowing elite Wall Street bankers to continue thriving while others fall further into the hole. Even worse, inflation is making life more difficult for those struggling to make ends meet.

While many people think that the Federal Reserve will stop printing money, Nomi Prins believes the opposite will come to pass.

The Federal Reserve injected tens of trillions of dollars into the economy over the last few years, trying to balance inflation and the ever-growing national debt. She believes the Reserve has no choice but to continue creating money because it can’t raise rates high enough to stop inflation.

It seems we are at a critical juncture, as America’s great distortion can either help people float or sink at an alarming speed.

Those who act quickly enough can send dollars toward stocks that could see considerable gains in the coming years. Getting even a piece of that $150 trillion discrepancy could be a game changer for investment portfolios.

Who Is Nomi Prins?

Nomi Prins has shown time and again that her knowledge of the financial markets is on par with some of the top experts in the industry. Her background extends deep into finance, graduating with degrees in mathematics, statistics, and international strategic studies.

She went on to work as an analyst at Chase Manhattan Bank out of college before spending time at both Bear Stearns and Goldman Sachs during her stint on Wall Street. After stepping away from an active life of trading, Prins went on to write several financial books, such as All the Presidents’ Bankers and Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World.

Today, Nomi delivers her knowledge of financial systems to investors across the globe through newsletters, including Distortion Report.

About Rogue Economics

Rogue Economics is a popular financial publisher with several newsletters under its belt. The company’s main goal is to help individuals find lucrative investments, even in the midst of a slowing global economy.

Breaking away from mainstream thinking, Rogue Economics looks for under-the-radar opportunities to generate profits before the rest of the market catches on. The firm has teamed up with Nomi Prins and other top financial experts to ensure its material is among the best. Its most sought-after offerings include the Distortion Report, Rogue Portfolio, and Inside Wall Street.

What Is Distortion Report?

Nomi Prins created the Distortion Report through publisher Rogue Economics to help investors benefit from the economic distortion. The monthly newsletter reveals emerging opportunities in the investment space that could capitalize on these economic shifts.

Each issue shares Prins’ latest market research reports and the stock suggestions that she makes for the given month. As an established writer, Nomi Prins unscrambles the mysteries of this wealth gap and the new financial system in an easy-to-understand way.

Bonus Features

As part of an ongoing special offer, signing up for the Distortion Report also provides a handful of ebooks designed to help you profit from changes in the financial world. These are valuable additions to core features of the service, such as the Distortion Report model portfolio.

Bonus Report 1: The #1 Stock for America’s Great Distortion: 10x Gains on a Small Firm Disrupting a Critical American Industry

This bonus report reveals a small firm with the potential to disrupt a critical American industry. Although a virtually unknown firm at present, Prins shares information about this stock from the energy sector that could see explosive growth.

In fact, this single stock could see as much as ten times growth in the coming years. Although you’ll have to pick up The #1 Stock for America’s Great Distortion to learn what the stock is, Nomi Prins hints that it’s a form of new energy. To solidify her point, Wall Street has purchased 60 million shares in the last 12 months. She also mentions that Congress plans to spend several billion dollars on the firm’s cutting-edge technology.

Bonus Report 2: The Electric Car Myth: The Hidden Key to Unlocking 23x Profits in EV

In The Electric Car Myth, Nomi Prins explains that many investors are focusing on the wrong companies within the electric car space. Instead of buying into car and battery companies, there’s a small firm related to these transportation systems offering the highest opportunity for growth.

She goes on to share that this stock is protected from inflation and could have the potential to return up to 23 times an investment. Whatever this company is, it brings a new form of infrastructure with the capability of solving today’s supply chain issues. You’ll have to pick up the report to discover the full details.

Bonus Report 3: Bank to the Future: The Virtually Unknown Firm Transforming the $11 Trillion Financial Industry in the Next 12 Months

In this third report, Nomi Prins uncovers how investors can benefit from changes in the fintech world. Fintech is taking off in huge ways, while the legacy banking world of old is in a slow decline. To combat this, central banks are looking to go digital in hopes of riding the wave of this newer technology.

These banks make up a $23 trillion space that you could tap into. In the report, Prins lists a particular fintech company that’s set to reap all the benefits of this shift.

How Much Is the Distortion Report?

Normally, the Distortion Report costs $199 for 12 issues over the course of a year. But because Nomi Prins is so intent on getting the word out about these economic changes, she and publisher Rogue Economics are offering a year’s worth of insights for just $49.

Those investing right now also benefit from the three bonus reports included for free as a part of the lucrative deal. When it’s time to renew, you’ll be charged $129 for the following year’s subscription.

The Distortion Report comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee, allowing anyone to test drive the service.

Who Is Distortion Report Best For?

The Distortion Report could be an excellent option for anyone seeking financial independence amid these trying times. With the financial system continuing to divide, no one wants to get caught on the losing end of the huge economic crisis caused by the Great Distortion.

Many of the service’s picks are small-cap stocks, which could appeal to someone looking to invest in companies with plenty of room for growth.

The Distortion Report’s pricing currently sits at an all-time low of just $49 for a 12-month supply of investment research, averaging less than $5 per issue. So investors on a budget won’t need to worry about breaking the bank to access these insights. Don’t forget the bonus materials that sweeten the pot further.

Final Thoughts

The Distortion Report is one of the few newsletters that focuses on this unique divide between financial markets and reality. If what Nomi Prins says is true, the information contained within could pave the way to stock market success.

Prins and her research and editorial team keep close tabs on monthly stock picks and those hidden away in the bonus reports, and she’s proven herself to be very much in tune with the happenings on Wall Street.

It doesn’t hurt that this lucrative newsletter is currently 75% off and comes with three bonus documents you can’t pick up anywhere else. With a 60-day money-back guarantee, you can test out the service risk-free.