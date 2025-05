Auction Notice

Abandoned vehicle Western Towing 5981 10011 South Tacoma Way Lakewood , WA 98499 PH: 253 589-5389 Auction: W06052025 Auction date: 06/05/2025 Sign in & view: 9:00 AM Auction starts: 10:00 AM In accordance with RCW 46.55.130 Western Towing will sell to the Highest bidder…

IDX-1014431

May 30, 2025