Toll Brothers, 8815 122nd Ave NE, Suite 200, Kirkland, WA 98033 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Watchtower Heights is located at 5920 Browns Point BLVD, Tacoma, Washington 98422. This project involves 13 acres of onsite soil disturbance for residential site development and home building activities. There is an existing ridgeline running north and south through the site creating two separate Threshold Discharge Areas (TDA) East and West. Stormwater runoff from the East TDA flows to the east where it is collected by Browns Point Boulevard NE and the existing storm drainage systems in the area which flows in a northeasterly direction before discharging to Agnes Road Gulch and ultimately Puget Sound to the north. Stormwater runoff from the West TDA flows to the west where it is collected by Beverly Ave. NE and the existing storm drainage systems in the area which flows in a southwesterly direction before discharging to Dry Gulch and ultimately Commencement Bay/Puget Sound to the west. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1008091

January 22, 29, 2025