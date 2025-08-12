Washington State Pollution Liability Insurance Agency-Public Notice

Public Notice

WAC 197-11-970 SEPA Determination of Non-Significance (DNS)

Public Comment Period:

August 12, 2025 – August 26, 2025

The Washington State Pollution Liability Insurance Agency (PLIA) has issued a DNS to one participant in PLIA’s Heating Oil Loan and Grant (HOLG) Program whose project is located in Pierce County. Prior to starting this participant’s project, PLIA is holding a 14-day public comment period. PLIA invites public comment on the following project:

HOLG Project located at 803 Galloway Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388

You may review documents at: https://plia.wa.gov/state-environmental-policy-act-sepa-projects/

Please direct any questions or comments to Jeremy Richtmyre by August 26, 2025, at Jeremy.richtmyre@plia.wa.gov.

IDX-1017885

August 12, 2025