Washington plans to destroy 30K expiring abortion pills

Washington state is preparing to destroy much of its abortion pill stockpile as 30,000 doses are set to expire at the end of January.
But the first-in-the-nation stockpile would still have thousands more pills not set to expire for a few more years.
Then-Gov. Jay Inslee authorized the purchase of the first 30,000 doses of mifepristone in 2023 as a three-year insurance policy in case the drug was no longer available due to restrictions at the federal level. In Washington, that hasn’t been an issue — at least yet.
Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, mifepristone and misoprostol, the two abortion-inducing drugs, have become key for people to continue accessing the procedure, as some Republican-led states have banned abortion.
Some states have also looked to limit access to the drugs.
For Washington, the bigger threat is federal regulation.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly signaled a willingness to limit access to mifepristone. While testifying before Congress last week, he suggested rolling back access to abortion pills expanded under the Biden administration.
In July, a federal judge in eastern Washington sided with the federal government, ruling that providers must be certified specifically to prescribe mifepristone. The Biden administration imposed that rule in the wake of safety concerns about the medication.
Washington and other states argued this would be a barrier to access, and noted research attesting to the drug’s safety. The July decision overturned the judge’s own previous ruling blocking the stricter federal requirements for prescribers.
The decision disappointed state Attorney General Nick Brown, but he has emphasized that it had “no immediate impact on access to mifepristone here in Washington.”
“My office stands ready to fight any unlawful attempts to curtail mifepristone’s availability here,” he added.
The stockpile’s future
Though the state could soon destroy 30,000 pills, a mifepristone stockpile will remain.
Inslee OK’d the purchase of another 17,600 doses shortly before leaving office in January, costing $757,000. Washington’s initial 30,000 doses of mifepristone, sitting in a state Department of Corrections facility since 2023, cost $1.275 million, said agency spokesperson Christopher Wright.
The cost for incinerating the pills is expected to be less than $1,000.
The state can only provide mifepristone to qualified clinics and prescribers, and has to sell it for at least the price for which it was purchased, said Brionna Aho, spokesperson for Gov. Bob Ferguson. But providers can still get pills for less from wholesalers.
“We continue to be open to options to utilize the stockpile before it expires, but at this point, there is not a demand for it,” Aho said.
The extra 17,600 doses expire in late 2028 and early 2029, Aho noted. On that purchase, the supplier agreed to accept unused doses when they expire and exchange them for new pills at no cost to the state. So destroying those pills will likely be unnecessary.
A separate stockpile of misoprostol expiring in February and March 2026 may also need to be destroyed, Aho said.
University of Washington Medicine had its own 10,000-pill stockpile of mifepristone. All of it has been distributed to clinics in the state, said spokesperson Susan Gregg.
