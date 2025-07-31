WA’s safety net clinics face ‘perfect storm’ of federal threats

Clinics across Washington that focus on serving low-income patients are bracing for a dual threat from the federal government.
Community health centers could be especially hurt by major cuts to Medicaid included in President Donald Trump’s tax cut and spending bill. And a now-delayed federal rule change barring some immigrants from accessing certain health care services could force clinics to reject patients.
Washington has 27 such health centers, half of which serve rural communities, according to the state Health Care Authority. In the state’s 2024 fiscal year, they received $666 million in Medicaid payments.
“Community health centers really are a backbone of the primary care safety net,” said Dave Pearson, the CEO of the Washington Association of Community Health.
The clinics provide a range of services, from behavioral health care to dentistry.
And they don’t turn anyone away, regardless of insurance status. But if more and more uninsured people come in, that’ll mean community health centers bearing those costs, even with federal grants that help subsidize care.
The new law, signed July 4, is expected to cut around $900 billion of federal Medicaid spending nationwide over 10 years. Much of this reduction is tied to stricter work requirements that are expected to push people off the insurance program for low-income Americans.
Cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act marketplace could leave nearly 10 million people without insurance by 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Estimates of how many people could become uninsured in Washington vary. According to Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson’s office, 250,000 would stand to lose Medicaid coverage, known here as Apple Health.
Meanwhile, this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a new policy barring many lawfully present migrants and immigrants without permanent legal status from accessing a number of federal benefits, like Head Start education programs, federally funded mental and behavioral health services, as well as community health centers.
Nationally, three in 10 immigrant adults say these health centers are their usual source of care, including 37% of lawfully present immigrants and 42% of immigrants who likely don’t have legal status, according to a 2023 survey.
Washington and 20 other states sued over the policy change, leading the federal government on Friday to agree not to enforce it until at least September.
Combine cuts to Medicaid with eliminating services for immigrants, and the changes will affect every patient at community health centers, Pearson said.
“We’re really causing a perfect storm, if you will, for these health centers to be able to continue to provide their services in a way that is both highly accessible and high quality,” he said.
