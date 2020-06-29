WalletHub reports best cities for gamers

With the gaming industry projected to bring in $159 billion globally this year as more people stay inside during the coronavirus pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report June 10th on 2020’s Best Cities for Gamers, as well as accompanying videos.

To determine the best places to be a serious gamer, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 20 key indicators of gamer-friendliness. The data ranges from average internet speed to video-game stores per capita.

Top 20 Cities for Gamers

1. Seattle, WA 11. Washington, DC

2. San Diego, CA 12. Portland, OR

3. New York, NY 13. Atlanta, GA

4. Orlando, FL 14. Raleigh, NC

5. Irvine, CA 15. Pittsburgh, PA

6. Austin, TX 16. Denver, CO

7. San Francisco, CA 17. Madison, WI

8. San Jose, CA 18. Minneapolis, MN

9. Los Angeles, CA 19. Las Vegas, NV

10. Boston, MA 20. Sacramento, CA

Best vs. Worst

Las Vegas has the most video-game stores per square root of the population, 0.035371, which is 29.2 times more than in Boston, the city with the fewest at 0.001213.

Virginia Beach, Virginia, has the highest average download speed, 101 Mbps, which is 3.5 times higher than in Boise, Idaho, the city with the lowest at 29 Mbps.

Gilbert, Arizona, has the highest share of households with a broadband connection, 94.90 percent, which is 1.6 times higher than in Detroit, the city with the lowest at 59.30 percent.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has the cheapest monthly internet cost, $43.12, which is three times cheaper than in Anchorage, Alaska, the city with the most expensive at $131.35.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-gamers/36270/.

-WalletHub