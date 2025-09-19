WA woman guilty of trafficking black bear parts

A Skagit County restaurant owner recently pleaded guilty to illegally buying black bear parts from an undercover Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officer during an investigation in late 2021.

Yan L. Li, 54, was sentenced Aug. 25 in Skagit County Superior Court to 45 days of at-home confinement and was fined $1,800 after she pleaded guilty to one felony count of unlawful wildlife trafficking.

Li illegally bought whole waterfowl and black bear parts — including 13 gallbladders, six livers and 24 paws — from an undercover Fish and Wildlife officer during an investigation in late 2021.

Black market prices for bear gall bladders and other body parts from the animals can range between $100 to $200 locally and then sell for thousands of dollars in overseas markets, according to Fish and Wildlife.

“The perceived medicinal value creates an increased demand for the species and their body parts, which threaten the long-term survivability of a population by overharvesting,” said Fish and Wildlife Police Captain Brad Rhoden. “Beyond being illegal, it’s highly concerning to unethically waste black bears, or any wildlife for that matter, for nothing more than a few body parts being sold on the black market.”

The sentencing reflects a collaborative effort between Fish and Wildlife officers and the Environmental Protection Division of the Washington State Attorney General’s Office to combat unlawful wildlife trafficking within Washington state, Fish and Wildlife said Monday in a news release.

Li was first cited for unlawful possession of wildlife in 2020 after Fish and Wildlife officers responded to a Skagit County Health Department report of possible health code violations at Li’s restaurant, identified in court documents as the Fortune Mandarin, in Mount Vernon.

The health department had received multiple reports of deceased local wildfowl outside of Li’s restaurant. Fish and Wildlife officers confirmed Fortune Mandarin wasn’t selling the wildfowl and issued her a citation.

When more complaints about dead wildfowl at the Fortune Mandarin were filed with the health department in late 2021, Fish and Wildlife started the investigation that ultimately led to Li’s arrest.

Charges were filed in Skagit County Superior Court on Jan. 15, 2025. Trial was scheduled to begin Sept. 29, but was canceled when Li entered her guilty plea.

Li’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com. Follow Washington State Standard on Facebook and Twitter.