WA State Patrol to step up protection efforts for lawmakers

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste says that in response to increased political threats against public officials nationwide, the agency has redirected an existing state intelligence post to focus more directly on protecting Washington’s legislators.

During an interview on TVW’s “Inside Olympia,” Batiste told host Austin Jenkins that a person at the Washington State Fusion Center has been tasked with monitoring potential threats “that could occur to legislative members in session or out of session.”

The change followed the June 14 killing of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. Batiste said the state patrol is adapting its threat monitoring and intelligence coordination to keep pace with a more volatile political climate.

While no one was injured during an Oct. 5 break-in at the state Capitol in Olympia, Batiste said it underscored the importance of keeping people who serve the public safe.

The Fusion Center is jointly operated by the state patrol and federal partners. The center is part of a program created after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks to improve communication among law enforcement, emergency management and homeland security agencies nationwide.

The newly refocused role within the center, Batiste said, helps identify and assess threats directed toward lawmakers both at the Capitol and in their home districts.

A broader goal, Batiste said, is to ensure the center operates around the clock.

“We have ongoing conversations about the need to do what we can to fully ensure that the fusion center is stood up as a 24-seven, 365 operation,” Batiste said. “It is not. We need to ensure that that’s an ongoing set of services.”

For now, the center can activate after hours when needed. But Batiste said the goal is a permanently staffed operation capable of responding instantly to emerging threats — especially those that arise outside business hours.

“It heightens our awareness of the need to be vigilant at all times,” Batiste said. “And to ensure we have the information and coordination needed to protect those who serve the public.”

