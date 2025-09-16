WA officials respond to death of Charlie Kirk, political violence

Republican and Democrat officials in Washington state have condemned political violence in response to the Sept. 10 shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, a founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed while speaking outdoors to a crowd of students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

A suspect is in custody and formal charges are expected to be released next week. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice charges, according to the Associated Press.

In the days since Kirk’s death, several Washington state officials have issued statements.

• Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson posted on Facebook: “Violence is never the answer. There is no place in our democracy for political violence, and I condemn the murder of Charlie Kirk in the strongest terms. My prayers are with his family.”

• In a post on X, Washington State Republican Party Chair Jim Walsh wrote:

“Godspeed to Charlie’s soul. God’s grace to his wife and children. And peace to all of his family, friends and colleagues at @TPUSA.

“Charlie’s assassination is a warning to everyone. We live in a harsh world. It contains many bad people. The genius of this nation and our state is that they recognize free speech and absolute freedom of conscience are rights granted to humans by their Creator. These rights are unalienable. No autocrat can limit them, no bullet can stop them. Charlie Kirk embodied the righteous exercise of free speech and absolute freedom of conscience.

“Governments are established among people to protect and maintain individual rights. Not to rule. Not to dictate. To protect and maintain individual rights. Charlie made these arguments at college campuses and everywhere people gathered to listen to him. The Washington State Republican Party will honor Charlie by continuing to do the same.”

• Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown issued a statement on X:

“No matter your beliefs, we should live without fear of expressing ourselves. Political violence will consume us all if we let it fester. The horrifying tragedy and death of Charlie Kirk today in Utah can happen anywhere if we don’t do more to fix the violent tension in our discourse. The rule of law must persevere, and gun violence is never the answer.”

• Republican Sen. John Braun, who represents the 20th Legislative District (which includes Thurston, Lewis, Clowitz and Clark counties), issued a statement to the media:

“The killing today of young father, husband, and political leader Charlie Kirk is a reprehensible act of pure evil.

In America, we cannot shoot or physically attack people we politically disagree with.

Not Charlie Kirk.

Not Minnesota Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Not Minnesota Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Not Paul Pelosi.

Not Rep. Steve Scalise.

Not Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Not President Trump.

We are Americans before we are Democrats, Republicans, or Independents.

We must see the inherent dignity in our fellow Americans especially when we disagree with them. We might not resolve our differences, but we can work together to better understand each other.”

• U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) posted on social media: “This kind of political violence has no place in America.”

• U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) posted on social media: “Just months ago, the Speaker of the MN House was killed. Now, Charlie Kirk. This must end. Political violence is a uniquely dangerous thing. We make ourselves heard with our voices and votes. We cannot settle disagreements with violence in this country. … Political violence is never acceptable. It’s really that simple. We can’t have a democracy otherwise.”

• Shasti Conrad, chair of the Washington State Democratic Party, posted a statement on their website:

“The attack on Charlie Kirk and the school shooting in Evergreen, Colorado this week were needless and tragic. Political violence has no place in our society. Regardless of your political beliefs, we all deserve safety. Gun violence is too prevalent in America.”