WA congressman riffs on national security in the Trump era

U.S. Rep. Adam Smith has been around in Washington state politics a long time.
A moderate Democrat, he’s been in Congress since 1997, and before that, served in the state Legislature. His 9th Congressional District stretches from parts of Bellevue and south Seattle down to Federal Way and Auburn.
Smith covered many topics in an interview this month with the Standard at a Bellevue Starbucks.
But as the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, he’s one of his party’s lead thinkers in Congress on national security issues and spoke at length on that topic and overseas conflicts in the Trump era — from his tepid optimism for peace in the Middle East and his one meeting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Looking toward next year’s midterms, Smith faces a challenge from socialist candidate Kshama Sawant, a former Seattle City Council member, who has sharply criticized the congressman’s alignment with U.S. policy supporting Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
Reflecting broadly on President Donald Trump’s second term so far, Smith did not have much positive to say. “They are the most insular, the most partisan administration that I’ve ever dealt with,” he said. “It’s not just partisan, it’s authoritarian.”
The following interview was edited for clarity and length.
Let’s start in the Middle East. What do you think we’ll most likely see there in the next couple of years?
The most positive thing that’s happened in the last 20 years is the evolution of Saudi Arabia and the [United Arab Emirates] in terms of dealing with extremism.
Prior to 9/11, Saudi Arabia was the foremost exporter of radical extremism, and now they are combating it, and the UAE is as well, because their focus is on stability.
They need stability in the region because people aren’t going to do business if buildings are getting blown up and suicide bombers are showing up all the time.
With Hezbollah weakened, with [former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad] gone, there’s the chance that Lebanon and Syria could become stable countries.
They could focus on governing instead of jihad grievances against Israel. But for that to happen, Israel needs to make peace with the Palestinians. So that’s the great unknown.
What’s Iran going to do? I don’t know, but the region is going to be in a lot better position to unify and put pressure on Iran if we can end the war in Gaza, and if there could be some kind of future for the Palestinian people that involves some element of self-governance.
That’s the real test: Can we get Israel into that type of agreement? That’s what Trump’s trying to do right now. God bless him. I hope he succeeds.
If that goes sideways, then terrorist groups motivated by Israel could become a factor in Syria. They could have militia groups in Iraq that are aligned with Iran, and then these and others destabilize the government in Iraq.
So that’s the big challenge, and as far as how that is going to play out, I don’t know, but it’s going to require a considerable amount of diplomatic skill.
You strongly condemned the U.S. strikes in Iran. With a few weeks’ hindsight, has that feeling evolved at all?
No, it was a mistake. I don’t think it was the right policy. I don’t think it was the right approach.
It seems, for the moment, the risks did not bear out as much as it could have. Sort of like, you drive home drunk and you don’t hit anyone. The lesson from that isn’t that driving home drunk is not a problem.
The bad downside consequences have not yet manifested as greatly as they could have. Iran very easily could have chosen to launch a more aggressive attack. Iran still has the capacity to build nuclear weapons.
You can make a pretty compelling argument that, after being attacked by Israel and attacked by us, it sort of pushes the scale toward, well, ‘Let’s build a damn thing so we can have an adequate deterrent,’ because the deterrent that Iran thought they had clearly was not sufficient.
Are you at all optimistic that a diplomatic solution is a possibility in any kind of near future?
It is a possibility. Optimism is fine, but you’ve got to do the work. If the players in the region and if the U.S. choose to play a constructive role, it’s a possibility.
Have you always felt it’s a possibility over the past two years?
Not really. The big changes, and Israel deserves credit for this: Assad’s gone, Hezbollah is weakened and so is Iran. That is a fundamental shift that I will confess I did not see coming. It creates a greater possibility that we’ll get to a more peaceful outcome, but it’s still a region rife with conflict.
