WA bill targets standards for dementia care facilities

Washington lawmakers are looking at requiring assisted living facilities to be certified to take care of people with dementia.

Senate Bill 5337, sponsored by Sen. Tina Orwall, D-Des Moines, would require the Department of Social and Health Services to create, manage and enforce a certification process for licensed assisted living facilities.

“This bill is around supporting people as they age and supporting families and giving the Department of Social and Health Services the tools they need for that work,” Orwall said.

In 2021, an informal study by the state’s Dementia Action Collaborative found there were about 237 assisted living facilities in Washington that advertised memory care or specialized dementia care, but their services varied.

“Currently there are about 126,000 seniors in Washington with Alzheimer’s disease, which is about 10% of the population 65 and up and that number is growing every day,” said Brad Forbes from the Alzheimer’s Association.

The lack of standardized care can make it difficult for individuals or families to understand the services and staffing that facilities offer.

“The challenge exists when the individual gives their trust and significant payments, sometimes $10,000 a month, for what they think is comprehensive care designed for a person experiencing cognitive decline,” said Joanna Grist, a lobbyist for AARP.

The bill would require these facilities to maintain staff onsite 24 hours a day, to have at least six hours of continuing education for workers per year related to dementia-related behaviors such as aggression, and provide to patients with individual and group activities.

A memory care facility is defined as one that is devoted specifically to that type of care or that offers a special unit or wing for those with dementia. They help people with housekeeping, meals, snacks, laundry and activities.

Under the bill, the department would have to maintain a publicly available list of certified assisted living facilities that specialize in memory care or have memory care units. They would also review facilities’ compliance with state law and conduct regular inspections. Facilities that are out of compliance could face civil penalties.

The Senate passed the bill 49-0 last month, and it’s now moving along in the House. If approved, the bill would require assisted living facilities to be certified by July 1, 2026.

“As we age, we want everyone to get the care they need and deserve,” Orwall said.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com. Follow Washington State Standard on Facebook and Twitter.