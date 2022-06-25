VariClear Reviewed

VariClear is a nutritional supplement designed to support strong, healthy-looking veins.

By taking VariClear daily, you can purportedly stimulate blood flow and get rid of varicose veins on your legs using natural ingredients.

Does VariClear really clear up varicose veins? How does VariClear work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about the vein health supplement today in our review.

What is VariClear?

VariClear is a varicose vein supplement sold exclusively online through VeinHealthFix.com.

The supplement uses a unique combination of ingredients to support optimal vein health. By taking two capsules of VariClear in the morning with breakfast, you can pump your body full of vein-fortifying ingredients to support vein health and feel better about the way your legs look.

Millions of people have varicose veins. For some, it’s a natural part of getting older and linked with genetic factors. For others, varicose veins are linked with diet and lifestyle factors.

How Does VariClear Work?

VariClear claims to work by pumping your body full of vein-fortifying ingredients, helping you support vein health and feeling better about the way your veins look.

The creator of VariClear describes his formula as a “work of art” for its ability to restore your body’s collagen from the inside out.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. It plays a crucial role in the formation of connective tissue, skin, muscle, and more. It also helps support the walls of your veins.

If you have varicose veins, then taking a collagen supplement could help support vein health by giving your body the collagen it needs.

The goal of VariClear’s formula is to improve collagen biosynthesis, which is the process where your body creates its own collagen. The higher your collagen biosynthesis is, the more collagen your body is making on its own.

With that goal in mind, VariClear includes a range of natural collagen boosters and vein fortifiers, including herbal and plant extracts to support vein health and collagen production.

VariClear Features & Benefits

According to VeinHealthFix.com, VariClear comes with the following features and benefits:

Restore your body’s collagen production from the inside out

High bioavailability for maximum absorption

No genetically modified (GMO) ingredients

Safe, effective, and tested

Support and maintain vein health

Eliminate varicose veins so you can flaunt your legs in shorts, skirts, and summer dresses again

VariClear also claims to work in fewer than 5 seconds per day. Just take 5 seconds per day to take two capsules of VariClear, and you can support vein health and eliminate varicose veins over time.

What Are Varicose Veins?

To understand how VariClear works, it helps to understand what varicose veins are and why they occur.

Varicose veins are enlarged or twisted veins. They can appear anywhere on the body, but they’re most common on the legs.

Varicose veins aren’t considered a health concern, although they could indicate problems with circulation and other issues.

If your varicose veins are less serious, then they’re called spider veins. They’re smaller than varicose veins and appear as more of a spiderweb.

What Causes Varicose Veins?

Varicose veins are caused by increased blood pressure in the veins.

As your body struggles to pump blood back and forth throughout your body, blood may pool in certain areas, leading to varicose veins.

Risk factors for varicose veins include being overweight or obese, old age, being female, being inactive, and experiencing a recent leg injury. Some people also develop varicose veins when pregnant.

How to Treat Varicose Veins

Doctors may recommend natural treatments for varicose veins, including elevation of the legs and compression stocks.

More serious varicose vein issues, meanwhile, may require sclerotherapy, thermal ablation, vein stripping, or microphlebectomy to remove the veins from your body.

Many people feel self conscious about their varicose veins, which is why they turn to natural supplements like VariClear for support. VariClear claims to offer a fast and easy solution to varicose veins, helping you resume living a normal life – and wear the shorts you like all summer long.

VariClear Ingredients

The creator of VariClear claims to have tested many ingredients and formulas before creating the optimal blend of seven active ingredients.

The seven active ingredients in VariClear include:

Diosmin: Diosmin is a chemical in some plants, primarily citrus fruits. It’s popularly used for hemorrhoids and leg sores linked to poor blood flow. It’s often taken with the next listed ingredient in VariClear, hesperidin. Studies show diosmin can help support circulation, which could help with varicose veins.

Hesperidin: Hesperidin is a plant chemical and bioflavonoid also commonly found in citrus fruits. Used in traditional medicine for centuries, hesperidin typically comes from orange peels. It’s used in combination with diosmin to support circulation and blood flow.

Ginkgo Biloba: A popular Chinese herbal medicine, ginkgo biloba is linked to everything from cognitive function to blood flow. Also known as maidenhair, it’s a tree native to China that has been grown for thousands of years for various medicinal purposes. It’s also one of the oldest living tree species. The gingko biloba in VariClear could support circulation in some small way.

Bilberry Extract: Best-known for its use in eye health supplements, bilberry extract is a natural extract rich with vitamin C. Studies show bilberry extract can support immunity, eye health, and blood flow, among other benefits. In fact, bilberry is one of the most vitamin C-rich natural berries in the world. Since vitamin C is one of nature’s best antioxidants, and antioxidants support blood flow, the bilberry extract in VariClear could help with blood flow, which could help with varicose veins.

Butcher’s Broom: Butcher’s broom is a plant used in herbal remedies but rarely seen in supplements. Studies show it could help with hemorrhoids and chronic inflammation.

Grape Seed Extract: Grape seed extract is an antioxidant-rich extract linked to inflammation, blood flow, and other effects. Studies show grape seed extract could support various benefits. By supporting blood flow, grape seed extract could help with varicose veins and support good vein health.

Horse Chestnut Extract: Horse chestnut seed extract is popularly used for chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), which is poor blood flow in the veins of the legs – an issue linked to varicose veins in many people. It’s also been used in traditional remedies for irritable bowel syndrome and infertility, among other issues.

Overall, these ingredients work together to support your veins and boost collagen production.

Other Tips for Eliminating Varicose Veins

VariClear can help support vein health when taken on its own. However, for maximum effectiveness, you should follow additional tips to eliminate varicose veins.

Here are some of the other tips the creators of VariClear recommend implementing to eliminate varicose veins, when used in tandem with VariClear:

Wear compression stockings, which help improve circulation and fight swelling and discomfort

Get regular exercise, which stimulates blood flow and improves vein health

Eat more flavonoids, including antioxidant-rich foods like peppers, spinach, onions, grapes, apples, blueberries, cocoa, and garlic

Avoid homemade remedies, including cheap concoctions backed by limited scientific evidence

Scientific Evidence for VariClear

Typically, you need surgery, exercise, or therapy to remove varicose veins. Can a simple supplement really eliminate your varicose veins? What does science say about VariClear?

The makers of VariClear claim to have completed “years of testing” before creating the final VariClear formula. The company also cites dozens of studies on its References page to validate the use of each ingredient in the formula. We’ll review that scientific evidence below to determine if VariClear really works – and how it works.

The first two listed ingredients in VariClear are diosmin and hesperidin, two of the most popular supplements for hemorrhoids and circulation. Typically used together, diosmin and hesperidin are plant-based chemicals used in traditional medicine for centuries.

In this 2021 study published in Nutrients, researchers found a low dose of diosmin improved symptoms and quality of life in patients with chronic venous disease. Researchers gave diosmin to patients with chronic venous disease (CVD), a common medical condition affecting up to 80% of the general population, then observed significant improvements in quality of life. Participants took a 450mg dose of diosmin daily and experienced significant benefits.

Hesperidin, meanwhile, has long been studied for its effects on cardiovascular health and circulation. In this 2016 study, for example, researchers tested the effects of 450mg of hesperidin per day on patients with circulatory issues. After taking 450mg of hesperidin daily for 6 weeks, participants significantly improved various measurements of cardiovascular health, suggesting hesperidin works to support circulation.

There’s some evidence that ginkgo biloba can support blood flow. The popular Chinese herbal medicine is linked to blood flow in multiple studies. In this 2012 study, for example, researchers gave a ginkgo biloba supplement to patients with blood flow issues. Then, researchers scanned participants to determine how blood flow changed. Researchers found ginkgo biloba improved blood flow in a small but statistically significant way.

There are few studies connecting bilberry extract to blood flow. However, several studies connect bilberry extract to blood sugar. Some diabetics take bilberry extract supplements daily for blood sugar support, for example. In this study, researchers found a connection between bilberry supplementation and a reduced risk of metabolic disease and cardiovascular disease.

VariClear also contains other circulation supporting ingredients, including horse chestnut seed extract, which is traditionally used for chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Many people with CVI also have varicose veins, and the horse chestnut seed extract in VariClear could help.

The makers of VariClear claim to have completed “years” of testing on their formula before taking it to market. However, the company does not publish this research online, nor do they disclose complete dosage information. Typically, companies that have invested in years of testing want to share that research with the world. It’s unclear if VariClear contains significant doses of active ingredients (similar to the 450mg used in the studies above), or if it contains lower doses of the active ingredients than used in clinical trials.

Overall, VariClear contains a blend of ingredients to support blood flow and vascularity in various ways, which could help with your varicose veins. Although VariClear is unlikely to clear up varicose veins overnight, it could support blood flow when used in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise program.

VariClear Refund Policy

VariClear is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

If VariClear does not eliminate your varicose veins, or if you’re unsatisfied with the formula for any reason, then you are entitled to a complete refund with no questions asked.

About VariClear

VariClear was made by a person who previously struggled with varicose vein issues. After years of testing, that man created the unique combination of ingredients in VariClear.

VariClear is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

There’s limited information online about where VariClear is made, where the ingredients are sourced, or what type of background the creator of VariClear has. It’s unclear if the formula has been approved by a medical advisory board, for example.

