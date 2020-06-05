Tyee Marina LLC-Auction Notice

Property Sales

by Ken Spurrell

AUCTION NOTICE by operator Tyee Marina LLC, these vessels are deemed conclusively abandoned according to WA State RCW 88.26.020. Auction is by written bid due Saturday 6/27/2020 at 1:00pm, viewing starts at 12:00pm, noon at TYEE MARINA LLC, 5618 MARINE VIEW DRIVE TACOMA 98422. Winner will be contacted Tuesday June 30th, 2020. Contact the Tyee Marina office at 253-383-5321 or email tyeemarina@gmail.com to request a Bid form.

The following vessels will be sold to the highest qualified bidder for cash to satisfy the Landlord’s lien for all charges due and owing: *1970 CBB 22’ fiberglass sailboat, HIN# WNZ04085C070, REG# WN7788JB, owing $2450.00, minimum bid $500.00.

*1976 Catalina 27’ fiberglass sailboat, HIN# CTYL2283M76F, REG# WN8955W, owing $1422.50, minimum bid $500.00.

*1976 CAPTTOLY 27’ fiberglass sailboat, HIN# CPY275110276, REG# WN3702JR, Has a clear title, minimum bid $1000.00.

*1985 Bayliner 28’ Cabin Cruiser, HIN# BLBB34CDA585, REG# WN7142KG, Has a clear title, minimum bid $1000.00. *1983 Bayliner 28, Cabin Cruiser, HIN# BLBA01CM06, REG# WN4279GC, minimum bid $500.00.

