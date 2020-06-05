Tyee Marina LLC-Auction Notice

Auction Notice

AUCTION NOTICE by operator Tyee Marina LLC, these vessels are deemed conclusively abandoned according to WA State RCW 88.26.020. Auction is by written bid due Saturday 6/27/2020 at 1:00pm, viewing starts at 12:00pm, noon at TYEE MARINA LLC, 5618 MARINE VIEW DRIVE TACOMA 98422. Winner will be contacted Tuesday June 30th, 2020. Contact the Tyee Marina office at 253-383-5321 or email tyeemarina@gmail.com to request a Bid form.

The following vessels will be sold to the highest qualified bidder for cash to satisfy the Landlord’s lien for all charges due and owing: *1970 CBB 22’ fiberglass sailboat, HIN# WNZ04085C070, REG# WN7788JB, owing $2450.00, minimum bid $500.00.

*1976 Catalina 27’ fiberglass sailboat, HIN# CTYL2283M76F, REG# WN8955W, owing $1422.50, minimum bid $500.00.

*1976 CAPTTOLY 27’ fiberglass sailboat, HIN# CPY275110276, REG# WN3702JR, Has a clear title, minimum bid $1000.00.

*1985 Bayliner 28’ Cabin Cruiser, HIN# BLBB34CDA585, REG# WN7142KG, Has a clear title, minimum bid $1000.00. *1983 Bayliner 28, Cabin Cruiser, HIN# BLBA01CM06, REG# WN4279GC, minimum bid $500.00.

June 5, 8, 2020