TS No: 25-36807-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No: 25-36807 Loan No: ******1993 APN: 6100000481

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 2/13/2026, at 10:00 AM at At the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA 98402 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 36 AND THE SOUTH 30 FEET OF LOT 35, BLOCK 2, MOORLANDS ADDITION TO TACOMA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 81, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON,

Commonly known as:

1279 HUSON DR

TACOMA, WA 98405

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 11/9/2006, recorded 11/16/2006, under Auditor’s File No. 200611160146, in Book , Page Loan Modification recorded on 07/019/11 as Inst # 201107190118 records of Pierce County, Washington, from Karl O Reed and Karen M Reed, husband and wife, as Grantor(s), to First American Title, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as designated nominee for M&T Mortgage Corporation, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as designated nominee for M&T Mortgage Corporation, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, under an Assignment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 201902260539.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION

Note Dated: 11/9/2006

Note Amount: $208,075.00

Interest Paid To: 4/1/2025

Next Due Date: 5/1/2025

PAYMENT INFORMATION

FROM 5/1/2025

THRU NO.PMT

7

AMOUNT $1,837.00

TOTAL $12,859.00

LATE CHARGE INFORMATION

FROM 5/1/2025

THRU NO. LATE CHARGES 0

TOTAL

$0.00

TRUSTEE’S FEES AND COST

INFORMATION

9/25/2025 Trustee’s Fees (Pre-Publication) $1,560.00

9/25/2025 Mailings (Notice of Sale) $0.00

10/6/2025 Mailings (Notice of Default) $0.00

10/6/2025 Mailings (Notice of Default) $0.00

10/6/2025 Mailings (Notice of Default) $0.00

10/6/2025

Mailing Service Fee $0.00

10/6/2025 Mailing Service Fee $0.00

10/6/2025 Mailing Service Fee $0.00

10/6/2025 Mailings (Adjusted by Mail Vendor) $9.60

10/6/2025 Mailings (Adjusted by Mail Vendor) $9.60

10/6/2025 Mailings (Adjusted by Mail Vendor) $9.60

10/9/2025 Posting of Notice of Sale $120.00

11/7/2025 Trustee’s Fees (Publication) $720.00

11/7/2025 Publication of Notice of Sale $600.00

11/7/2025 Posting of Notice of Sale $120.00

11/7/2025 Record Notice of Sale $20.00

11/7/2025 Mailings (Resident Mailing) $0.00

TOTAL

$3,168.80

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $161,998.91, together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2025, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 2/13/2026. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 2/2/2026, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 2/2/2026 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2/2/2026 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es):

NAME / ADDRESS

Karl O Reed and Karen M Reed, husband and wife

1279 HUSON DR

TACOMA, WA 98405

Karl O Reed and Karen M Reed Karl O Reed & Karen M Reed

1279 S Hudson Dr

Tacoma, WA 98405-1153

by both first class and certified mail on 10/6/2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW.

DATED: 11/7/2025

Vylla Solutions – Washington, LLC

11335 NE 122nd Way, Suite 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

Phone No: (888) 313-1969

Monica Sandoval,

Trustee Sale Specialist, Team Lead

PPP #25-006925

IDX-1025118

January 14, February 4, 2026