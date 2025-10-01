Loan No: ******3420 TS No: 25-14594

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 RCW

Grantor: ROBERT CARL MAYS SR

Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Verus Securitization Trust 2023-6

Current Mortgage Servicer for the Deed of Trust: NewRez LLC, F/K/A New Penn Financial, LLC, D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

Current Trustee for the Deed of Trust: MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ.

Trustee’s address is 1920 Old Tustin Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (206) 331-3280

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: 202305310342

Parcel Number(s): 5505300780

Abbr. Legal Description: PTN OF LT 1, BLK 57, THIRD MARPLEWOOD ADD TO PUYALLUP, PIERCE CO., WA

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission

Telephone: 1-877-894-HOME(1-877-894-4663). Web site:

http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

Telephone: 1-800-569-4287 Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 10/31/2025, at 10:00 AM at AT THE SECOND FLOOR ENTRY PLAZA OUTSIDE PIERCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 930 TACOMA AVE SOUTH, TACOMA, WA sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

THE WEST 77.5 FEET OF THE EAST 182.5 FEET OF LOT 1. BLOCK 57, THIRD MAPLEWOOD ADDITION TO PUYALLUP, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 88 IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Commonly known as: 1410 7TH AVE SW

PUYALLUP, Washington 98371

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 5/24/2023, recorded 5/31/2023, under Auditor’s File No. 202305310342, in Book , Page records of Pierce County, Washington, from ROBERT CARL MAYS SR, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Grantor(s), to NORTHWEST TITLE, LLC, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (”MERS”), AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR HOMETOWN EQUITY MORTGAGE, LLC DBA THELENDER BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Verus Securitization Trust 2023-6.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYMENT INFORMATION

FROM 12/1/2024

THRU 1/31/2025

NO.PMT 2

AMOUNT

$2,790.09

TOTAL

$6,541.66

FROM

2/1/2025

THRU

NO.PMT

5

AMOUNT

$2,790.09

TOTAL

$16,333.15

BENEFICIARY’S ADVANCES,

COSTS AND EXPENSES

DESCRIPTION ADVANCE AMOUNT

6/11/2025 Late Charges $1,115.49

6/11/2025 NSF Fees $40.00

6/11/2025 Legal Fee $2,017.13

6/11/2025 Other Fees $188.00

ESTIMATED FORECLOSURE FEES & COSTS

6/11/2025 Trustee’s Fees $577.50

6/11/2025 NOD Posting Fee $125.00

6/11/2025 T.S.G. Fee $1,176.00

6/11/2025 Record Substitution of Trustee $18.00

6/11/2025 Mailing Service Fee $19.20

6/11/2025 Trustee’s Fees $1,251.25

06/11/2025 Notice of Default Mailings $53.10

TOTAL DUE AS OF: 6/11/2025 $29,455.48

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $325,355.46, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from 11/1/2024, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 10/31/2025. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 10/20/2025, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 10/20/2025 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 10/20/2025 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower, or Grantor or any Guarantors or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) at the following address(es):

NAME / ADDRESS

APRIL RENEE MAYS 1410 7TH AVE SW

PUYALLUP, WA 98371-5622

Occupant 1410 7TH AVE SW

PUYALLUP, Washington 98371-5622

ROBERT C MAYS SR 1410 7TH AVE SW

PUYALLUP, Washington 98371-5622

ROBERT CARL MAYS 1410 7TH AVE SW

PUYALLUP, WA 98371-5622

ROBERT CARL MAYS SR 1410 7TH AVE SW

PUYALLUP, Washington 98371-5622

UNKNOWN SPOUSE AND/OR DOMESTIC PARTNER OF ROBERT CARL MAYS SR 1410 7TH AVE SW

PUYALLUP, WA 98371-5622

by both first class and certified mail on 5/10/2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 5/10/2025 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only.

Service of Process should be sent to: Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., c/o Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 and faxed to (949) 427-2732. If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280. Note: Gary Krohn is the Registered Agent for service of process only. All other communications and correspondence should be directed to the Trustee named above, at the address and phone numbers listed.

SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT https://prestigepostandpub.com

FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (949) 776-4697

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED: 06/11/2025

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq.

1920 Old Tustin Avenue

Santa Ana, CA 92705

Phone: (206) 331-3280

Fax: (949) 427-2732

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., as Trustee

PPP#25-003896

IDX-1020154

October 1, 22, 2025