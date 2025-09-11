Loan No: **3899 TS No: 25-13548

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 RCW

Grantor: GLENN J ELHARD AND DARLENE M ELHARD Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of Dwelling Series IV Trust

Current Mortgage Servicer for the Deed of Trust: SN Servicing Corporation

Current Trustee for the Deed of Trust: MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ.

Trustee’s address is 1920 Old Tustin Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (206) 331-3280

If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: 200509061616 Parcel Number(s): 6023390030 Abbr. Legal Description: Lot 3, Cedars Bend Div 1, Recording No. 200008185001 I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 10/10/2025, at 10:00 AM at AT THE SECOND FLOOR ENTRY PLAZA OUTSIDE PIERCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 930 TACOMA AVE SOUTH, TACOMA, WA sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit: lot 3 of cedars bend division 1, according to plat recorded august 18, 2000 under recording number 200008185001, in pierce county, Washington; together with a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress as delineated on

cedars bend div 1, according to plat recorded august 18, 2000 under recording number 200008185001, in pierce county, Washington; except that portion within said lot 3; also together with a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress created by recording numbers 9811190614, 9812040465 and 200005170486, in pierce county, Washington. note: for information purposes only, for which the company assumes no liability for any inaccuracies or omissions, the purported street address of said land as determined from the latest county assessor’s roll is:14713 147th street east, Orting, WA 98360

Commonly known as: 14713 147TH ST E

Orting, Washington 98360

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 9/1/2005, recorded 9/6/2005, under Auditor’s File No. 200509061616, in Book , Page records of Pierce County, Washington, from Glenn J. Elhard And, Darlene M. Elhard, Husband And Wife, as Grantor(s), to Pacific Northwest Title Co., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Washington Mutual Bank, FA, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to . II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYMENT INFORMATION

FROM 6/1/2024

THRU 10/31/2024

NO.PMT

5 AMOUNT $1,892.09

TOTAL

$9,460.45

FROM 11/1/2024 THRU

NO.PMT 8

AMOUNT $1,935.19

TOTAL

$15,481.52

BENEFICIARY’S ADVANCES, COSTS AND EXPENSES

DESCRIPTION /ADVANCE AMOUNT

5/22/2025 Prior Servicer NSF $100.00

5/22/2025 Foreclosure Fees $2,809.43

5/22/2025 Late Charges

$211.71

5/22/2025 Prior Servicer LateCharge

$776.27

5/22/2025 Prior Servicer Corp Adv $120.00

ESTIMATED FORECLOSURE FEES & COSTS

5/22/2025 Trustee’s Fees $577.50

5/22/2025 NOD Posting Fee $125.00

5/22/2025 T.S.G. Fee $973.28

5/22/2025 Mailing Service Fee $9.60

5/22/2025 Trustee’s Fees $952.50

5/22/2025 Notice of Default Mailings $26.55

TOTAL DUE AS OF: 5/22/2025 $31,623.81

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $275,073.66, together with interest as provided in the Note from 6/1/2024, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 10/10/2025. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 9/29/2025, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 9/29/2025 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 9/29/2025 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) at the following address(es):

NAME / ADDRESS

Darlene M. Elhard 14713 147TH STREET EAST

Orting, Washington 98360-8472

Glenn J. Elhard 14713 147TH STREET EAST

Orting, Washington 98360-8472

OCCUPANT 14713 147TH STREET EAST

Orting, Washington 98360-8472

by both first class and certified mail on 4/21/2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 4/21/2025 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. Service of Process should be sent to: Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., c/o Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 and faxed to (949) 427-2732. If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT https://prestigepostandpub.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (949) 776-4697 THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED: 05/23/2025

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq.

144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236

Edmonds, WA 98020-4100

Phone: (206) 331-3280

Fax: (949) 427-2732

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., as Trustee

PPP#25-003464

IDX-1019288

September 11, October 2, 2025