TS No: 24-11068 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 RCW

Grantor:

Patrick J. Cardinale Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for RMTP Trust, Series 2021 Cottage-TT-V Current Mortgage Servicer for the Deed of Trust: Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Subservicer for Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC Current Trustee for the Deed of Trust: MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ. Trustee’s address is 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 (206) 331-3280 Trustee’s agent for service is Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, whose address is 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236 Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 Phone: (206) 525-1925 If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280 Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

201403170588 Parcel Number(s): 2475000073 Abbr. Legal Description:

Revised Parcel B, City of Tacoma BLA REC. 200103295015 THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: 1-877-894-HOME(1-877-894-4663) . Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Telephone: 1-800-569-4287 Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=searchandsearchstate=WAandfilterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 11/8/2024, at 10:00 AM at The 2nd floor entry plaza outside the county courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit: As more fully descriLots 1 to 4, Inclusive, Block 3 and that portion of Lots 5 and 6, Block 3 of Bertleson’s Subdivision of Block 26 of First School Land Addition to the City of Tacoma, as per Plat recorded in Volume 8 of Plats, Page 80, Records of Pierce County Auditor, and that portion of the South half of George Street adjoining on the North which was vacated by Ordinance No. 19663 of the City of Tacoma, lying Easterly of the following described right-of-way line: Beginning at a point 195 feet opposite Highway Engineer’s Station T-No. 50+00 on the PHS No. 5 North Survey Line of State Highway Engineer’s Station BL 1 10+29.9 PT on the BL 1 Line of said Highway and 155 feet Southeasterly therefrom; Thence Southeasterly in a straight line to a point opposite Highway Engineer’s Station BL1 7+34.1 PC, end of this right-of-way line description; Except the South 53.50 feet thereof; (Also known as Revised Parcel B as delineated on City of Tacoma Boundary Line Adjustment recorded March 29, 2001 under Recording No. 200103295015) Situate in the City of Tacoma, County of Pierce, State of Washington. Commonly known as: 3624 EAST E ST TACOMA WASHINGTON 98404 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/14/2014, recorded 3/17/2014, under Auditor’s File No. 201403170588, in Book , Page records of Pierce County, Washington, from Patrick J. Cardinale, Single Man, as Grantor(s), to Ticor Title, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, A California Limited Liability Company, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for RMTP Trust, Series 2021 Cottage-TT-V.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: PAYMENT INFORMATION FROM THRU NO.PMT AMOUNT TOTAL 6/1/2019 62 $1,079.34 $66,919.08 BENEFICIARY’S ADVANCES, COSTS AND EXPENSES DESCRIPTION ADVANCE AMOUNT 5/14/2024 Escrow (TandI) $44,109.67 5/14/2024 Accr Late Chg $86.34 5/14/2024 Forb Suspense ($1,339.18) 5/14/2024 Def Late Chg $676.05 5/15/2024 Corp Adv Tot $16,548.17 7/2/2024 Esc Chg Amt $1,499.85 ESTIMATED FORECLOSURE FEES and COSTS 04/03/2024 Trustee’s Fees $540.00 04/04/2024 NOD Posting Fee $125.00 04/04/2024 Record Substitution of Trustee $18.00 04/04/2024 T.S.G. Fee $800.00 05/15/2024 Mailing Service Fee $4.20 07/02/2024 Trustee’s Fees $990.00 04/04/2024 Notice of Default Mailings $8.48 TOTAL DUE AS OF: 7/2/2024 $131,005.86 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $193,832.29, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from 5/1/2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 11/8/2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 10/28/2024, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 10/28/2024 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 10/28/2024 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower, or Grantor or any Guarantors or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults. VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) at the following address(es): NAME ADDRESS Patrick J. Cardinale 3624 EAST E ST TACOMA WASHINGTON 98404 by both first class and certified mail on 5/15/2024, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 5/15/2024 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property. IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately. Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. Service of Process should be sent to: Michelle Ghidotti, Esq., c/o Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 and faxed to (949) 427-2732. If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280. SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT https://www.servicelinkauction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (866) 539-4173 THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. DATED: 07/02/2024 Michelle Ghidotti, Esq. 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236 Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 Phone: (206) 331-3280 Fax: (949) 427-2732 Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., as Trustee A-4820456 10/11/2024, 11/01/2024

IDX-1003597

October 11, November 1 , 2024