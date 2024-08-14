TS No. 173239

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: Tyler M. Atkinson and Alexandra Atkinson, Husband and Wife Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company dba Evergreen Home Loans Current trustees of the deed of trust: Prime Recon LLC

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company dba Evergreen Home Loans Reference number of the deed of trust: 202108030560

Parcel number(s): 6023120160 I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on 09/13/2024 , at the hour of 10:00 AM, the 2ND floor entry plaza outside the County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit: SEE ATTACHED LEGAL DESCRIPTION. EXHIBIT A REF.: 173239 LOT 16 OF CEDAR PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED NOVEMBER 15, 1999, UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9911155001, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS DELINEATED ON THE FACE OF THE PLAT, EXCEPT THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN LOT 28. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Abbreviated Legal: LT 16, Cedar Park The postal address of which is more commonly known as: 5914 204th St Ct E, Spanaway, WA 98387. which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated August 2, 2021, recorded August 3, 2021, under Auditor’s File No. 202108030560, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Tyler M. Atkinson and Alexandra Atkinson, Husband and Wife, as Grantor, to Ticor Title Insurance Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as designated nominee for Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned, under an Assignment recorded 03/01/2024, under Auditor’s File No. 202403010136 of official records in the Office of the Auditor of Pierce County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $36,121.86 ;

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance of $459,637.30, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 06/01/2023, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 13th day of September, 2024. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 2nd day of September, 2024 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 2nd day of September, 2024 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2nd day of September, 2024 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Current Occupant 5914 204th St Ct E Spanaway, WA 98387 All Unknown Persons, Parties, or Occupants 5914 204th St Ct E Spanaway, WA 98387 Tyler Atkinson and Alexandra Atkinson 5914 204th St Ct E Spanaway, WA 98387 Tyler Atkinson and Alexandra Atkinson 5914 204th St Ct E Spanaway, WA 98387 Tyler Atkinson and Alexandra Atkinson 5914 204th St Ct E Spanaway, WA 98387 by both first-class and certified mail on the 20th day of March, 2024, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 20th day of March, 2024, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. Prime Recon LLC 1330 N. Washington Street, Suite 3575 Spokane, WA 99201 Phone: (888) 725-4142 COMPLIANCE WITH RCW 61.24.031, RCW 61.24.040 AND RCW 61.24.163, IF APPLICABLE: For owner-occupied residential real property, before the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is recorded, transmitted, or served, the beneficiary has complied with RCW 61.24.031, RCW 61,24.040, and, if applicable, RCW 61.24.163. Adriana Durham, Authorized Signor THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only until 90 days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee’s Sale to be referred to mediation. It this is an Amended Notice of Trustee’s Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Amended Notice of Trustee’s Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission. Telephone: 1-877-894-HOME (4663) Website: https://dfi.wa.gov/homeownership/mortgage-assistance-programs The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. Telephone: 1-800-225-5342 Website: https ://www.hud. gov/program offices/housing/sfh/fharesourcectr The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys. Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Website: https://nwiustice.org/get-legal-help

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee's sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

