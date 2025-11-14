TS #: 25-74467-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS #: 25-74467

Title Order #: 250272642-WA-MSI

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: JASON L RYDER AND DANIKA K RYDER, HUSBAND AND WIFE

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Planet Home Lending, LLC

Current trustee of the deed of trust: North Star Trustee, LLC

Current mortgage servicer for the deed of trust: Planet Home Lending, LLC Reference number of the deed of trust: 202103110071

Parcel Number(s): 031724-5039

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, North Star Trustee, LLC will on 12/19/2025, at 9:00 AM at the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza Outside the Pierce County Superior Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 3, SHORT PLAT RECORDED OCTOBER 19, 1983 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 8310190295 IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TOGETHER WITH A NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS DELINEATED ON SAID SHORT PLAT.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Commonly known as:

5304 343RD ST E

EATONVILLE, WASHINGTON 98328-9710

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/9/2021, recorded 3/11/2021, as Instrument No. 202103110071, records of Pierce County, Washington, from JASON L RYDER AND DANIKA K RYDER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Grantor(s), to SCOTT R. VALBY, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR CORNERSTONE HOME LENDING, INC., BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to Planet Home Lending, LLC, under an Assignment recorded under Auditor’s File No.202504280323.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYMENT INFORMATION

FROM 12/1/2024

THRU

08/14/2025

NO.PMT

9

AMOUNT

$2,603.24

TOTAL

$23,429.16

Recoverable Balance $3,477.34

LATE CHARGE INFORMATION

TOTAL LATE CHARGES $363.20

PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION

Note Dated: 3/9/2021

Note Amount: $417,302.00

Interest Paid To: 11/1/2024

Next Due Date: 12/1/2024

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $385,508.59, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 11/1/2024, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on 12/19/2025. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 12/8/2025, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 12/8/2025 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 12/8/2025 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

NAME / ADDRESS

DANIKA K. RYDER 5304 343RD ST E

EATONVILLE, WA 98328-9710

JASON L. RYDER 5304 343RD ST E

EATONVILLE, WA 98328-9710

by both first class and certified mail on 6/25/2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served 6/25/2025, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE – Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663)

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 Local counseling agencies in Washington: https://answers.hud.gov/housingcounseling/s/?language=en_US

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys

Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819 https://nwjustice.org/home

Línea directa estatal sobre ejecuciones hipotecarias para obtener asistencia y derivación a asesores de vivienda recomendados por la Comisión de Financiamiento de Vivienda del estado de Washington (Housing Finance Commission): Teléfono: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) Sitio web: https://www.homeownership-wa.org/

Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano de los Estados Unidos (Department of Housing and Urban Development): Teléfono: 1-800-569-4287 Sitio web: https://answers.hud.gov/housingcounseling/s/?language=en_US

Línea directa estatal de asistencia legal civil para obtener asistencia y derivaciones a otros asesores de vivienda y abogados: Teléfono: 1-800-606-4819 Sitio web: https://nwjustice.org/home

This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation.

DATED: 08/05/2025 North Star Trustee, LLC, as Trustee

Lisa Hackney, Vice President of Trustee Operations

Address for service:

North Star Trustee, LLC

6100 219th ST SW, Suite 480

Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043

Trustee Phone No: (206) 866-5345

Trustee Fax No: (206) 374-2252

Trustee Email: info@northstartrustee.com Beneficiary / Servicer Phone: 855-884-2250

STATE OF WASHINGTON )

) ss.

COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH )

I certify that I know or have satisfactory evidence that Lisa Hackney is the person who appeared before me, and said person acknowledged that she signed this instrument, on oath stated that she was authorized to execute the instrument and acknowledged it as a Vice President of Trustee Operations of North Star Trustee, LLC to be the free and voluntary act of such party for the uses and purposes mentioned in the instrument.

Dated: 08/05/2025 Kellie Barnes NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of Washington, residing at Lynnwood, Washington

My commission expires 6/10/2028

EPP 44740 Pub Dates 11/14 & 12/05/2025 IDX-1021518

November 14, December 5, 2025