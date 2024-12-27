In Re: TS # 125144-WA

Trustee Sale # 125144-WA Title # 240332884-WA-MSI Notice of Trustee’s Sale Grantor(s): WANDA PLEASANT, AN UNMARRIED PERSON Grantee(s): COMMONWEALTH LAND TITLE COMPANY, as Trustee Original beneficiary of the deed of trust: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR SUN WEST MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC., BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: SUN WEST MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC. Current trustee of the deed of trust: CLEAR RECON CORP Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: SUN WEST MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC. Reference number of the deed of trust: 202106251163 Parcel number(s): 208342-002-1 LOTS 3 THRU 8, BLOCK 8342, TACOMA LAND COMPANY’S FIRST ADDITION TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON, AND LOTS 5 THROUGH 8, AND WEST 1/2 LOT 9, BLOCK 8342, INDIAN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF TACOMA I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, CLEAR RECON CORP, 601 West 1st Avenue, Suite 1400, Spokane, WA 99201, Trustee will on 1/31/2025 at 9:00 AM 2ND FLOOR ENTRY PLAZA OUTSIDE THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURTHOUSE, 930 TACOMA AVENUE SOUTH, TACOMA, WA 98402 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 3 THRU 8, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 8342, TACOMA LAND COMPANY’S FIRST ADDITION TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON, AS PER PLAT RECORDED JULY 7, 1884, AND LOTS 5 THROUGH 8 INCLUSIVE, AND THE WEST HALF OF LOT 9, BLOCK 8342 OF THE INDIAN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF TACOMA, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 7 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 30 AND 31, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON Commonly known as: 1416 E WRIGHT AVENUE TACOMA, WA 98404 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/24/2021, recorded 6/25/2021, as Auditor’s File No. 202106251163, records of Pierce County, Washington, from WANDA PLEASANT, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as Grantor(s), to COMMONWEALTH LAND TITLE COMPANY, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR SUN WEST MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC., BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to SUN WEST MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC., under an Assignment recorded under Auditor’s File No 202406200099. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $29,442.92 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $358,883.64, together with interest as provided in the Note from 2/1/2024, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 1/31/2025. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 1/20/2025, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 1/20/2025 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 1/20/2025 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the or the Grantor’s successor interest or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es): SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT “1” by both first class and certified mail on 7/1/2024, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45 day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days before the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: 1-877-894-HOME(1-877-894-4663) . Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Telephone: 1-800-569-4287 Web site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Dated: SEP 11, 2024 CLEAR RECON CORP, as Successor Trustee Monica Chavez, Authorized Signor For additional information or service you may contact: Clear Recon Corp 601 West 1st Avenue, Suite 1400 Spokane, WA 99201 Phone: (206) 707-9599

EXHIBIT “1”

NAME / ADDRESS

WANDA PLEASANT

1416 E WRIGHT AVENUE

TACOMA, WA 98404

WANDA PLEASANT

1416 E WRIGHT AVENUE

TACOMA, WA 98404-4032

WANDA PLEASANT

1928 S M ST

TACOMA, WA 98405-3444

IDX-1005308

December 27, 2024, January 17, 2025