Top 8 Best Pre-Workout for Weight Loss That Really Work

If you’ve been in the gym or around workout enthusiasts, you’ve probably heard someone talk about pre-workout supplements at some point. Often, they are referred to as “pre-workouts” for short and they are just what it sounds like – as supplements that you take before you work out. These supplements are known to increase energy levels and improve overall athletic performance.

That being said, if your workout goals include weight loss, you may feel like you need a bit of extra help. If this is the case, these fat-burning pre-workouts may be worth looking into. A good fat burning pre-workout can support your weight loss effort in a few different ways:

Increases metabolism and fat burning efficiency

Improves energy levels, which means your workouts can be more intense

Suppresses appetite, reducing your caloric intake

Helps show off muscle mass

Of course, it’s important to note that these supplements are not magic. You cannot take them and expect to be instantly transformed. You must put in some effort too- these supplements just give you the support you need to help you reach those goals.

In this article, we’re going to explain more about pre-workouts, what they do, and the ingredients you should look for and avoid. Then, we will review what we feel are the top 8 best pre-workouts for weight loss.

Hopefully, we can give you the information you need to decide what pre-workout is best for helping you meet your weight loss goals. So, without further ado, let’s get to it!

What Does a Pre-Workout Do?

A pre-workout is a powdered drink mix or capsule that contains the ingredients needed to improve your performance while at the gym or on the field. The “pre” in the term “pre-workout” indicates that it should be taken prior to your workout. Experts recommend that you take a pre-workout about 15 to 30 minutes before you get started. This way, it gives your body time to absorb the ingredients and put them to work.

There’s one thing that we can all agree on, and you need to know is that while there are some basic ingredients used in pre-workouts, no two pre-workouts are the same. The reason is that each brand has their own formulation. They use their own blend of ingredients to support various aspects of physical performance. For example, one pre-workout may offer limitless energy and improved muscle pumps, while another one will optimize fat burning and increase your metabolism.

In order to get the most from a pre-workout, you need to pay attention to the ingredient list and the goals that it promises to support and decide if it works with you or against you in your weight loss efforts.

Top 8 Best Pre-Workout for Weight Loss

Now that you know more about pre-workouts and some of the ingredients you should expect to find in them as well as things you should avoid, it’s time to look at some products. Below, we’re going to explore what we feel are the top 8 best pre-workouts for weight loss.

XWERKS Ignite

The first pre-workout for weight loss on our list is XWERKS Ignite. XWERKS is well-known and respected in the fitness arena and all of their products, including their pre-workout formula support that reputation. This pre-workout is different from most of the others on the market because there are nearly zero side effects.

One thing you will find is that many of the pre-workouts on the market give you a burst of energy followed by a crash. However, Ignite provides you with sustainable energy to power through your intense workouts and then gently lets you down as it wears off. It’s important to note that it is one of the strongest options on our list.

When you use XWERKS Ignite, you don’t have to worry about running out of energy in the middle of your workout even during intense training. Plus, you don’t need any additional caffeine in your diet because this will give you the energy you need.

XWERKS Ignite is made with ingredients that promise to improve your workout routine in a variety of ways. These ingredients include:

Caffeine

Rhodiola Rosea

L-tyrosine

Vitamins B-6 and B-12

Beta-alanine

This combination of ingredients is specifically formulated so that you don’t have to be concerned about physical or mental fatigue during or after your workout.

According to their website, Ignite increases muscle mass, provides you with explosive energy, encourages faster repair and recovery, and improves endurance better than anything else you’ll find. If you’re looking for a high-quality pre-workout without the crash- this is a great option to start with.

Each container costs $49 for 30 servings. They do have a subscription program that allows you to have it automatically shipped every 15, 30, 60, or 90 days. This will save you 5%. You can find Ignite in four flavors:

Blue raspberry

Orange

Watermelon

Green apple

Product Type< Powder Ingredients< Caffeine, Rhodiola Rosea, Beta-Alanine, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, L-tyrosine Dosage< 1 serving daily Associated side effects< None Cost/Servings< $49/30 servings Satisfaction Guarantee< 30-day money back guarantee

Click here to learn more or purchase XWERKS Ignite

Transparent Labs Preseries Lean

The next pre-workout for weight loss on our list is Transparent Labs Preseries Lean. This company is known for bringing high-quality supplements to the market that help users achieve their fitness goals. You will find that most pre-workouts are all-in-one formulas, but Transparent Labs offers 6 targeted formulas to help users reach their goals and Preseries Lean is one of them.

Of course, it’s important to note that all of their formulas increase muscle mass and improve energy levels while working out. The ingredients that Transparent Labs uses in their formulas are backed by science and included in appropriate dosages. Therefore, if you are looking to increase your muscle mass and endurance while losing weight, this may be a good option.

Here are the ingredients that Transparent Labs uses in their products:

Caffeine

Vitamin D-3

Theobromine

Taurine

Vitamin B-6 and B-12

Zinc

Boron

Potassium

L-theanine

Beta-alanine

L-tyrosine

Sodium

If you want a targeted formula to help you reach your weight loss goals, Transparent Labs Preseries Lean is a great option. Plus, it’s affordable, at only $49.99 for 30 servings. Plus, they offer a few different flavors, so you don’t have to worry about getting bored.

Green Apple

Orange

Tropical Punch

Sour Grape

Blue Raspberry

Strawberry Lemonade

Product Type< Powder Ingredients< Caffeine, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Theobromine, Potassium, Zinc, Sodium, Beta-alanine, Boron, L-theanine, L-tyrosine Dosage< 1 serving daily Associated side effects< None Price/Servings< $44.99/30 servings Satisfaction Guarantee< 60-day money back guarantee

Click here to learn more or purchase Transparent Labs Preseries Lean

Ghost Lifestyle Ghost Burn Black

Ghost Lifestyle is a fairly new company in the fitness industry. Their pre-workout, Ghost Lifestyle Ghost Burn Black is thermogenic. It is a more potent version of the Ghost Burn. It is vegan-friendly, soy-free, and gluten-free. According to the website, this pre-workout will turn up the heat and burn off that stubborn fat.

Ghost Burn Black contains the following ingredients:

Natural Caffeine

Garcinia Cambogia

KSM-66 Ashwagandha

GBB

Grains of Paradise

Ghost Burn Black is available in two flavors:

Welch’s Grape

Warheads Black Cherry

Ghost Burn Black is available in 40-serving containers and costs $49.99.

Product Type< Powder Ingredients< Natural Caffeine, Garcinia Cambogia, KSM-66 Ashwagandha, GBB, Grains of Paradise Dosage< 1 scoop daily Associated side effects< None Price/Servings< $49.99/40 servings Satisfaction Guarantee< 15 days, Only on unopened products

Click here to learn more or purchase Ghost Lifestyle Ghost Burn Black

Steel Supplements Charged AF

Steel Supplements is also fairly new to the industry. Their pre-workout, Charged-AF is formulated to support HIIT workouts, improve focus, increase energy, strength, pumps, stamina, and alertness. It also promises to provide you with essential nutrients to optimize both aerobic and anaerobic capacity.

Charged-AF by Steel Supplements contains the following ingredients:

Betaine anhydrous

Vitamins B-6 and B-12

Beta-alanine

L-Citrulline

Energy and focus blend

You have a few flavor options with Charged-AF:

Candy Bliss

Blueberry Kiwi

Strawberry Watermelon

Steel Supplements Charged-AF costs $50 for 30 servings. You can join their subscription program and pay $42.50 per container.

Product Type< Powder Ingredients< Betaine anhydrous, Vitamins B-6 and B-12, Beta-alanine, L-Citrulline, Energy and focus blend Dosage< 1 scoop daily Associated side effects< None Price/Servings< $50/30 servings Satisfaction Guarantee< 30 day money-back, only on unopened products, restocking fee applies

Click here to learn more or purchase Steel Supplements Charged AF

PreLab Pro

PreLab Pro Pre-workout promises to “release the beast” inside, helping users achieve maximum strength and stamina during their workouts. This formula has been designed to enhance your workouts in a variety of ways.

According to their website, PreLab Pro will increase muscle power and stamina, provide you with energy, reduce recovery time, improve strength and endurance, and so much more. This product targets several goals, including weight loss, which means you can make the most out of each and every workout.

The ingredients in this pre-workout are backed by science and include the following:

Setria performance blend

L-theanine

Natural caffeine

Beetroot powder

Plus, it’s one of the more affordable options on our list, which makes a huge difference if you’re on a budget. Users report that they notice a difference in the way they feel after the very first dose. They are more confident in their workout sessions and recover much quicker.

One of the major differences is the higher energy levels. Since you have more energy, you can put in more effort- which means you get the most from your workouts. After all, the more effort you put in, the more you will benefit.

Each container costs $59 and offers 20 servings. If you purchase multiple containers at once, you can save some. Their best value is 4 containers, which they market as a buy 3, get 1 free. It costs $177, which equates to $44.25 each.

Product Type< Powder Ingredients< Setria performance blend, beetroot powder, L-theanine, natural caffeine Dosage< 1 serving daily Side Effects< None Price/Servings< $59.00/20 servings Satisfaction Guarantee< 30-day money back guarantee

Click here to learn more or purchase PreLab Pro

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train

CrazyNutrition hasn’t been around for all that long but their pre-workout formula has garnered a lot of attention. It is made with a variety of unique ingredients that improve your athletic performance. According to the website, this pre-workout will give you a boost of energy without the jitters that often come with a huge dose of caffeine. Plus, it wears off slowly, so recovery is smooth, and you won’t crash.

While you work out, CrazyNutrition Intensive Pre-Train will have your focus and concentration zeroed in so you can be sure you’ll do your best. Plus, the powerful ingredients provide optimal blood flow, which means more oxygen and nutrients are carried to the muscles. Additionally, it mitigates fatigue. Serious athletes love CrazyNutrition Intensive Pre-Train because of all of the benefits it provides.

Ingredients include:

Taurine

EnXtra Caffeine Booster

KSM-66 ashwagandha

Piperine

Citrulline malate

Beta-alanine

Vitamin C

L-tyrosine

Betaine anhydrous

L-arginine

As you can see, the ingredients listed here are backed by science. It also contains whey protein, which helps increase muscle mass and the stellar amino acid profile reduces cramping and other uncomfortable side effects.

You can find CrazyNutrition Intensive Pre-Train in three flavors:

Green apple (caffeine free)

Blue raspberry

Fruit punch

This pre-workout is budget-friendly, at only $39.99 per container of 20 servings. They also have a subscription program that saves you some, bringing the cost to $31.99 per container and you decide how often you need to have it delivered.

Product Type< Powder Ingredients< KSM-66 ashwagandha, EnXtra caffeine booster, citrulline malate, betaine anhydrous, L-tyrosine, Vitamin C, Taurine, L-arginine, Beta-alanine Dosage< 1 serving daily Associated Side Effects< None Price/Servings< $39.99/20 servings Satisfaction Guarantee< 60-day money back guarantee

Click here to learn more or purchase Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train

IdealFit Pre-Workout

IdealFit IdealLean Pre-Workout is specifically formulated for women. It’s one of the most budget friendly options you’ll find on our list. While it’s true that this is a budget option, it’s still one of the top rated options for women who seek to improve their athletic performance.

You will find the following ingredients on the label of IdealFit IdealLean Pre-Workout:

Caffeine

Betaine

Weight loss blend

Citrulline

Beta-alanine

This blend of powerful ingredients promises to supercharge your workout. Among the fitness supplement manufacturers, IdealFit is known for producing strong dosages. This is typically the go-to for female athletes that want to level up their training.

You can find IdealFit IdealLean Pre-Workout in a variety of flavors:

Pink lemonade

Blue raspberry

Blackberry

You can check their website to see that many women have fallen in love with this product by reading all of the raving reviews. Each container offers 30 servings and costs $39.99.

Product Type< Powder Ingredients< Caffeine, Betaine, Weight loss blend, Citrulline, Beta-alanine Dosage< 1 scoop daily Associated side effects< None Price/Servings< $39.99/30 Satisfaction Guarantee< 365-day money-back guarantee

Click here to learn more or purchase IdealFit Pre-Workout

Alani Nu Pre-Workout

Alani Nu is one of the newest fitness supplement companies on the market. They were founded in 2018 and are based in the United States. Their products are loved, and they have a lot more unique flavors than most of the other brands on the market.

This pre-workout is formulated to support an enhanced workout in a variety of ways. Some of the ingredients in this formula include:

Caffeine

L-theanine

Beta-alanine

L-citrulline

L-tyrosine

As mentioned, they have a lot of unique flavors, including:

Cosmic Stardust

Hawaiian Shaved Ice

Island Crush

Pink Guava

Mimosa

Breezeberry

Galaxy Lemonade

Aloha Pineapple

Arctic White

Rainbow Candy

Alani Nu is comparable to the other pre-workouts on this list. Therefore, if your primary concern is a variety of flavors, this is definitely going to be the best option for you.

Each container offers 30 servings and costs $39.99. However, they do offer a subscription program that saves you 5%, bringing the cost to $37.99 each. Delivery is every 4 weeks.

Product Type< Powder Ingredients< Caffeine, L-theanine, Beta-alanine, L-citrulline, L-tyrosine Dosage< 1 scoop daily Associated side effects< None Price/Servings< $39.99/30 Satisfaction Guarantee< 30-day money-back guarantee

Click here to learn more or purchase Alani Nu Pre-Workout

Best Pre-Workout Ingredients

At this time, the best pre-workout supplements will contain at least some, if not all, of the following ingredients.

Citrulline Malate

Betaine Anhydrous

Beta-alanine

Mucuna Pruriens

N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine

BioPerine

Below, we’ll take a closer look at each one of these and find out how they support fat burning and weight loss efforts. When you are reviewing the ingredient list on a pre-workout, these are just some of the ingredients you should be looking for.

Citrulline Malate

When it comes to maximizing training and recovery, citrulline malate is a powerhouse. It improves blood flow throughout your body because it is one of the primary catalysts that convert L-arginine into nitric oxide. Experts tell us that nitric oxide is responsible for dilating blood vessels, which allows increased blood flow to carry oxygen and nutrients where they need to go.

When the blood rushes to your muscles, you begin to experience the “pump” and feel like nothing can stop you. This results in increased stamina and decreased fatigue- which leads to improved muscle pumps and ultimately, muscle growth.

Additionally, research shows that citrulline malate unlocks the limits that are associated with overfatigue. When you are working out, lactic acid and ammonia are accumulating in your muscles and the more these chemicals build up, the more you feel the burn. While this burning is great for diminishing that stubborn fat and increasing lean muscle mass, it also keeps you from reaching your max potential.

Finally, citrulline malate facilitates the utilization of essential amino acids. The more your body can use these building blocks, the more fat you will burn- which will lead to improved formation and toning of lean muscle mass. This is a standard ingredient for most pre-workout formulas- and for good reason, as you can see.

Betaine Anhydrous

Most people don’t realize it, but betaine anhydrous has been around in the healthcare industry for many years as a heart medication before it began to be added to pre-workout supplements.

This pre-workout ingredient assists in digestion and liver functioning. Additionally, by regularly consuming betaine anhydrous, you reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease. As part of your pre-workout supplement, it supports athletic performance and improves body composition.

When taken in the appropriate dosages, betaine anhydrous increases fat loss and improves strength. Additionally, there is some evidence that it reduces muscle fatigue, allowing you to train harder and longer.

Beta-Alanine

Beta-alanine is a vital amino acid that offers a lot of benefits. In addition to reducing fatigue during intense workout sessions, it significantly improves physical endurance, which means you can train harder and break through your plateaus.

This is primarily due to its ability to be converted into carnosine, which has been proven to reduce the buildup of lactic acid, reducing muscle fatigue. Basically, this means that you won’t feel the burn as much which means you can keep pushing until your muscles give out. Research has shown that it also reduces fat and increases lean muscle mass in wrestlers.

However, you should also know that the tingly feeling you experience when taking a pre-workout is likely due to the beta-alanine.

Mucuna Pruriens

According to the experts, Mucuna Pruriens can prevent certain diseases and mitigate negative mood swings. This is why many people refer to it as a “mood enhancing super-herb”. Therefore, if you choose a pre-workout that has this on the ingredient list, prepare yourself for a variety of benefits that affect your muscles, your overall physical well-being, and even your mental state.

Some people refer to it as “dopa bean” and it’s been used in Ayurvedic medicine for some time to decrease stress, increase libido, elevate mood, and improve focus. Basically, when you consume this herb, you can expect increased motivation, energy, and sex drive.

The dopa bean contains high levels of L-Dopa, which is a precursor to dopamine, which you probably are aware is the “feel-good” hormone that prevents unnecessary overeating, and reduces stress and anxiety. After all, when you feel good, you’re less likely to overeat- which helps with weight loss.

N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine

N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine, also referred to as NALT, helps to reduce stress and brain fog by working with the neurotransmitters in your brain.

First of all, you should know that tyrosine is a precursor to hormones such as dopamine, epinephrine, thyroid, and norepinephrine. A pre-workout that contains NALT acts as a nootropic, keeping you calm/steady during times of increased stress such as fatigue associated with working out, during post-workout recovery, etc.

By using a supplement containing NALT, you’re able to focus and concentrate more on each of your workout sessions, adding to the pump and results. When your workouts are more efficient, you burn more fat- which equals a leaner, fitter you.

BioPerine

BioPerine is often overlooked as an ingredient in pre-workouts, but that does not mean that you should underestimate what it is capable of. The name BioPerine is the brand name for piperine, which is a product of Piper longum L and Piper Nigrum L. It is an ingredient that works well when combined with others on this list.

First of all, it improves absorption of nutrients consumed via bio-enhancement. Experts believe it to be one of the best ingredients to support weight loss because it naturally encourages thermogenesis, which is a process that increases the internal temperature of your body, which helps break down fat cells.

When used alongside a consistent workout routine, a pre-workout can help you lose weight quickly- achieving your goals sooner. Plus, your immune system, memory, and mental skills are significantly improved. These benefits are too good to pass up- especially if you’re trying to lose weight.

Advantages & Disadvantages of Pre-Workouts

If you think that you might want to include a pre-workout as part of your training routine, you need to understand the advantages and disadvantages that are associated with them. Below, we’ll look at both:

Advantages

Let’s make one thing clear: we would not be recommending that you use a pre-workout for weight loss if there was no advantage to using them. Depending on your choice of workout, a pre-workout will improve your stamina and strength, increase endurance and energy, facilitate weight loss, build lean muscle mass, and so much more. In fact, some will actually do all of the above.

Below, we will explore a few of the advantages that people commonly associate with pre-workouts.

Increased Muscle Gain

Though we did not mention it above, you will find that many pre-workouts contain amino acids, which are known to facilitate muscle gain. Most of them contain the 9 essential amino acids, with especially high concentrations of BCAAs, or branched-chain amino acids. BCAAs are the three essential amino acids that facilitate muscle protein synthesis and do not need to be digested- they are ready to go right to work building muscle.

As we mentioned previously, you will also find citrulline malate in some pre-workouts, which is an amino acid that improves blood flow (and therefore, oxygen and nutrient delivery) to your muscles. This is extremely beneficial during HIIT workouts, because it means that you can increase the length and intensity of your workouts- which leads to muscle gains and ultimately, improved performance.

Enhanced Strength

You’ve probably heard that pre-workouts also enhance strength. There are several ways that this is achieved. First of all, as mentioned, it increases muscle gain. However, it also improves metabolism, which also improves strength during a workout session. Not only does a pre-workout enhance strength during your workout, that enhanced strength is long-lasting.

According to research, the primary ingredient responsible for increased muscle, enhanced strength, and improved endurance is creatine. Creatine is another ingredient that is commonly found in pre-workouts. Additionally, some contain nitrates, which allow more oxygen and nutrients to be carried into your muscles. Since your muscles are getting the resources they need, strength is enhanced.

Improved Endurance

We can all agree that the way you improve endurance is by eliminating fatigue. There are 2 ways a pre-workout does this:

Caffeine: gives you energy Beta-alanine: prevents lactic acid buildup

Some of the other common ingredients in pre-workouts that improve endurance are sodium bicarbonate (also known as baking soda), L-theanine (which comes from green tea and counteracts anxiety caused by caffeine).

Disadvantages

If you are just getting started in the world of fitness supplements- or at least new to pre-workouts, you should know that while there are lots of advantages, there are also a few disadvantages. In order to make an educated decision, you need to know both sides of the story.

Below, we’ll explore a few of the most common disadvantages of using a pre-workout supplement.

Anxiety

As we’ve mentioned, many pre-workouts do contain caffeine, which gives that burst of energy that you need to engage in your workout. Caffeine decreases fatigue by increasing your energy levels. However, for some people, it’s too much. They experience side effects such as increased heart rate/blood pressure, nausea, anxiety, headaches, jitters, and more- especially if they consume too much.

According to the experts, the recommended daily allowance of caffeine is 400 milligrams, so if you are using a highly caffeinated pre-workout, you might want to lay off the other sources of caffeine or find one with a lower caffeine content.

Bloating/Digestive Issues

Another common disadvantage of pre-workouts are bloating and/or digestive issues. Creatine is typically the culprit, even though it does increase lean body mass and improve HIIT performance. Some of the ingredients, other than creatine, that may cause digestive upset include:

Caffeine

Sodium bicarbonate

Magnesium

Another common reason people experience digestive upset is user error. They don’t use enough water when mixing their pre-workout drink. While it seems that a concentrated dose would be better- the truth is, it can cause diarrhea, which can interfere with your workout sessions.

Headaches

The last disadvantage we’ll look at is headaches. Most of the time, headaches are caused by the citrulline malate, because it dilates the blood vessels, increasing blood flow. This is good because it increases your muscle mass. However, your brain is also a muscle, so blood is also rushed there- which causes a change in pressure. Some people get headaches due to this change in pressure. In fact, some people experience migraines.

Things to Avoid in Pre-Workouts

Now that you have a better understanding of what ingredients you should expect in a quality pre-workout supplement, you should also know that there are some things you need to avoid. Below, we’ll look at some of the things you need to know when trying to choose the best pre-workout for weight loss.

Under-Dosed Ingredients

In order to ensure that you are getting 100% potency, it’s important that you know the dosage for each ingredient. There are some manufacturers that practice under-dosing because it saves them money. However, it gives you a product that does not fulfill its promises. Under-dosing is a bad thing, especially for individuals with larger bodies.

Artificial Flavoring/Colors

We can all agree that if something is “artificial”, it’s bad for your body and health- especially since artificial ingredients can affect the way that the active ingredients absorb in your system and work in your body. Therefore, you want to stay away from pre-workouts that contain artificial flavoring/colors. Instead, look for natural, organic ingredients.

Proprietary Blends

Unfortunately, there are some dishonest companies in the industry that will put their ingredients under a “proprietary blend”. This is not a “trade secret”- but a marketing scheme that is often used to disguise ingredients that may be dangerous, risky, or artificial because if they were clearly listed, consumers would avoid it. Make sure that you do your research before buying a pre-workout to find out exactly what is in it.

Conclusion

Hopefully, we’ve been able to help you understand what you need to know when it comes to pre-workouts for weight loss. When you decide that it’s time to go shopping, don’t forget about the products we’ve mentioned here and start with one of these. If you find one that doesn’t work for you, choose another one. However, it is important that you give it time to work. Experts recommend that you give it at least 30 days and if you are doing the work but still not meeting your goals, try something else. Eventually, you will be able to find one that will help you with those weight loss goals.

RELATED POSTS:

References

Álvares, Thiago Silveira, et al. “Acute L-Arginine Supplementation Increases Muscle Blood Volume but Not Strength Performance.” Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism, vol. 37, no. 1, Feb. 2012, pp. 115–126, 10.1139/h11-144. Accessed 17 Aug. 2020.

American Heart Association. “What Is Cardiovascular Disease?” Www.heart.org, 31 May 2017, www.heart.org/en/health-topics/consumer-healthcare/what-is-cardiovascular-disease.

Ansley Hill, RD, LD. “Are Pre-Workout Supplements Good or Bad for You?” Healthline, Healthline Media, 16 Aug. 2019, www.healthline.com/nutrition/pre-workout-supplements.

“Beta-Alanine: Uses, Side Effects, Interactions, Dosage, and Warning.” Webmd.com, 2019, www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-1222/beta-alanine.

“Betaine Anhydrous: Uses, Side Effects, Interactions, Dosage, and Warning.” Www.webmd.com, www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-1008/betaine-anhydrous.

“BRANCHED-CHAIN AMINO ACIDS (BCAA): Overview, Uses, Side Effects, Precautions, Interactions, Dosing and Reviews.” Www.webmd.com, www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-1005/branched-chain-amino-acids.

Cristol, Hope. “What Is Dopamine?” WebMD, WebMD, 19 June 2019, www.webmd.com/mental-health/what-is-dopamine.

Gandhi, Kavita R, and Abdolreza Saadabadi. “Levodopa (L-Dopa).” Nih.gov, StatPearls Publishing, 27 Oct. 2018, www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK482140/.

Hensley, Laura. “What Is Lactic Acid and Does It Really Cause Muscle Soreness?” Aaptiv, Aaptiv, 3 May 2018, aaptiv.com/magazine/lactic-acid.

Hoffman, Jay R, et al. “Effect of Betaine Supplementation on Power Performance and Fatigue.” Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, vol. 6, no. 1, 27 Feb. 2009, jissn.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1550-2783-6-7, 10.1186/1550-2783-6-7. Accessed 28 Jan. 2020.

Kern, Ben D, and Tracey L Robinson. “Effects of β-Alanine Supplementation on Performance and Body Composition in Collegiate Wrestlers and Football Players.” Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, vol. 25, no. 7, 2011, pp. 1804–15, www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21659893/, 10.1519/JSC.0b013e3181e741cf.

Kubala, Jillian. “Essential Amino Acids: Definition, Benefits and Food Sources.” Healthline, 2018, www.healthline.com/nutrition/essential-amino-acids.

“L-Arginine.” Mayo Clinic, 2017, www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements-l-arginine/art-20364681.

Lowenstein, J. M. “Ammonia Production in Muscle and Other Tissues: The Purine Nucleotide Cycle.” Physiological Reviews, vol. 52, no. 2, 1 Apr. 1972, pp. 382–414, pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4260884/, 10.1152/physrev.1972.52.2.382. Accessed 26 Apr. 2022.

Mayo Clinic. “Creatine.” Mayo Clinic, 2017, www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements-creatine/art-20347591.

“N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine – Nootropics Expert.” Nootropicsexpert.com, nootropicsexpert.com/n-acetyl-l-tyrosine/. Accessed 26 Apr. 2022.

National Institutes of Health. “Office of Dietary Supplements – Magnesium.” Nih.gov, 2016, ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Magnesium-HealthProfessional/.

“Norepinephrine Uses, Side Effects & Warnings.” Drugs.com, www.drugs.com/mtm/norepinephrine.html.

“Piperine | Health Benefits and Uses of Piperine.” Xtend-Life Natural Products, 2019, www.xtend-life.com/blogs/supplement-ingredients/piperine.

PubChem. “Epinephrine.” Nih.gov, PubChem, 2019, pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Epinephrine.

—. “Sodium Bicarbonate.” Nih.gov, PubChem, 2019, pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Sodium-bicarbonate.

Schwedhelm, Edzard, et al. “Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Properties of Oral L-Citrulline and L-Arginine: Impact on Nitric Oxide Metabolism.” British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, vol. 65, no. 1, Jan. 2008, pp. 51–59, 10.1111/j.1365-2125.2007.02990.x. Accessed 26 Feb. 2021.

Shukla, Kamla Kant, et al. “Mucuna Pruriens Improves Male Fertility by Its Action on the Hypothalamus-Pituitary-Gonadal Axis.” Fertility and Sterility, vol. 92, no. 6, 1 Dec. 2009, pp. 1934–1940, pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18973898/, 10.1016/j.fertnstert.2008.09.045. Accessed 26 Jan. 2021.

—. “Mucuna PruriensReduces Stress and Improves the Quality of Semen in Infertile Men.” Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, vol. 7, no. 1, 2010, pp. 137–144, 10.1093/ecam/nem171.

Stout, Jeffrey R, et al. “The Effect of Beta-Alanine Supplementation on Neuromuscular Fatigue in Elderly (55–92 Years): A Double-Blind Randomized Study.” Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, vol. 5, no. 1, 7 Nov. 2008, 10.1186/1550-2783-5-21. Accessed 12 Apr. 2020.

“The Benefits of Mucuna Pruriens.” Www.banyanbotanicals.com, www.banyanbotanicals.com/info/plants/ayurvedic-herbs/mucuna-pruriens/.

“The Health Benefits of Carnosine.” Verywell Health, www.verywellhealth.com/the-benefits-of-carnosine-89430.

Trepanowski, John F, et al. “The Effects of Chronic Betaine Supplementation on Exercise Performance, Skeletal Muscle Oxygen Saturation and Associated Biochemical Parameters in Resistance Trained Men.” Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, vol. 25, no. 12, Dec. 2011, pp. 3461–3471, 10.1519/jsc.0b013e318217d48d. Accessed 26 June 2020.

“Tyrosine: Uses, Side Effects, Interactions, Dosage, and Warning.” Webmd.com, 2019, www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-1037/tyrosine.

“What Is Citrulline Malate? | Benefits, Dosage & Side Effects.” MYPROTEINTM, 4 May 2021, www.myprotein.com/thezone/supplements/citrulline-malate-what-is-benefits-dosage-side-effects/

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.