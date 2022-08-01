Top 5 Online Therapy Platforms for All-Round Mental Health Care

Though the stigma around mental health is slowly dissipating, there’s still a long way to go before we can say that all people can access quality mental health care.

Some of the biggest barriers to seeking help are the fear of being judged, lack of time and money, and a limited pool of mental health professionals you can click with. Thankfully, there are now more options than ever before when it comes to seeking help for our mental wellness.

This is why online therapy platforms have become so popular in recent years. They offer a convenient and confidential way to get the support we need, whenever we need it.

Whether you struggle with a specific issue (seeking online grief counseling, depression online therapy, couples counseling – whatever), or want to boost your overall mental health, or just look for someone professional to talk to, these platforms can help. They provide a safe space for everyone to explore our feelings, gain coping skills, feel validated and accepted, and start on the road to recovery.

Below are five of the best online therapy platforms for this year, each of which offers a different approach to mental health care.

Here Are 5 Top Online Therapy Options for This Year

Calmerry – Best online therapy platform that meets all your individual therapy needs TalkSpace – Best platform for online therapy and psychiatry services Brightside – Best evidence-based online therapy space with precise medication prescription ReGain – Best online therapy platform to help you improve your relationships Teen Counseling – Best online therapy space for teens and parents

1. Calmerry – Best Online Therapy Platform That Meets All Your Individual Therapy Needs

Pros

All therapists are licensed, experienced, and carefully vetted by the team

Flexible scheduling of live sessions with your therapist

HIPAA-compliant platform

Super-fast 24/7 client support

Available therapists – you can be matched with them within an hour

Individual matching based on your needs and free switching

Free mood tracking tool Coa and reflection notes

Helpful mental health resources from experts

Discounts with promo codes available

Free Android and iOS apps

Easy cancellation and refund policies

Cons

You can’t choose your therapist

Short 30-minute live video sessions (but they can be doubled for 1 hour)

No group sessions

No medication management services

No phone sessions

What to Know About Calmerry

As stated on therapy-reviews.com, Calmerry is a HIPAA-compliant online therapy platform that makes quality and consistent mental health care easily accessible for anyone. They focus on vetting experienced, state-licensed mental health professionals, matching clients with their best-fitted therapists who meet their needs, and ensuring smooth therapy and mental self-growth process.

Calmerry provides online therapy and counseling through asynchronous chat, audio messages, and live video calls. You can schedule and have online therapy sessions flexibly from any device, using the web version or mobile apps. It’s a safe space to find online therapy help for a variety of issues such as anxiety, depression, stress, self-esteem issues, LGBTQI+ issues, grief, trauma, relationship issues, anger management, and many more.

In addition to traditional talk therapy, Calmerry also offers unique features to grow your mental health skills, such as online journaling, mood tracking tools, and plenty of helpful resources (expert content, quizzes, webinars) for free.

Prices on Online Therapy from Calmerry

Calmerry offers three different monthly subscription plans with 30% off on your first month. However, the company often treats users with special promo codes, offering greater discounts.

Discounted prices:

Monthly Messaging Only Plan – $167.96

Monthly Messaging + 1 Live Video Plan – $207.96

Monthly Messaging + 4 Live Videos Plan – $269.96

Full prices after the first month:

Monthly Messaging Only Plan – $227.96

Monthly Messaging + 1 Live Video Plan – $297.96

Monthly Messaging + 4 Live Videos Plan – $359.96

For some extra pay, you can add as many video sessions as you need. The plans are billed monthly, but you can cancel anytime – just reach out to their fast client support.

2. TalkSpace – Best Platform for Online Therapy and Psychiatry Services

Pros

Partners with main health insurance providers and works with EAPs

Provides psychiatry services

Offers different types of online therapy: individual, couples, and teen

All therapists are licensed in their states

Unlimited text messaging and live video sessions

A free initial consultation with a matching expert

Referral program for friends and family

You can choose a therapist from among 3 options offered

Cons

Psychiatry services are costly

Live video sessions are available only in advanced plans

They’re short

Matching can take up longer than you may expect

It’s reported that therapists are paid for the number of words they text

No therapists’ bios on the website

No refund for the unused time

What to Know About Online Therapy and Psychiatry on TalkSpace

Talkspace is another popular online therapy platform, with over 3,000 licensed therapists in its network. It offers a range of online therapy services, including text-based and live video counseling. Besides, they also offer online medication management services.

So, if you’re considering online therapy and/or medication management services, Talkspace is a good option.

TalkSpace is a text and video-based online therapy service. Once you sign up, you can complete a brief survey to find out which type of therapist would be best for you.

Talkspace professionals can help you cope with depression, anxiety, trauma, OCD, mood disorders, substance abuse, and eating disorders. They can also help you deal with relationship problems, anger management, and family conflicts.

TalkSpace offers online therapy and counseling in many formats. You can choose individual therapy for your mental health issues or couples therapy to work on your relationships, or start teen counseling.

If you are interested in online psychiatry, Talkspace can connect you with a psychiatrist who will conduct an initial evaluation, prescribe medication, and offer guidance.

Prices on Online Therapy and Psychiatry from TalkSpace

Talkspace offers different plans to suit your needs:

The individual unlimited messaging therapy plan costs $65 per week.

Messaging and live video online therapy is $79 per week.

Talkspace also offers couples-focused online therapy for $99 per week.

Teen counseling costs $65 per week.

People seeking psychiatry services may find the cost to be high: initial consultation for $250 and every consequent session at $125.

3. Brightside Health – Best Evidence-Based Online Therapy Space with Precise Medication Prescription

Pros

They developed and use the PrecisionRx tool for FDA-approved medication prescription

Weekly check-ins with a provider

Comprehensive treatment for anxiety and depression disorders

Accepts insurance

Evidence-based online therapy

Free mental health resources and self-help tools

Tracking of the results you can measure

Medications delivered to your door

Cons

Online therapy is costly

You can’t contact your doctor anytime

People report medication shipping issues

Short live sessions with a therapist

Some also report an impersonal treatment process

The list of mental health conditions they treat is limited

What to Know About Online Therapy and Psychiatry on Brightside

Millions of people suffer from anxiety and depression disorders, which are the most common mental illnesses globally. In the US, about 20 million people have major depressive disorder, and about 40 million people struggle with anxiety disorders.

That’s where Brightside comes in. Brightside is a telehealth company that helps adults suffering from anxiety or depression by providing a holistic approach to treatment that includes medication, therapy, or both.

Brightside Psychiatric Team consists of psychiatrists, physicians, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and therapists. The team evaluates patients, diagnoses their conditions, and creates treatment plans with them. They only prescribe if they’re sure that the drugs will be safe and effective for you. You can find their full list of available medications on their website.

Brightside delivers medications right to your door every month. ​

They also offer online therapy to help you cope with anxiety and depression. Treatment involves interactive audio lessons and exercises, unlimited text messaging with a counselor, and one 30-minute live video call with your therapist each week. All of Brightside’s therapists are fully licensed.

Brightside Online Therapy & Medication Management Services Cost

Brightside offers 3 different treatment plans:

For the Medication plan, you’ll $95 per month plus your pharmacy copay.

Therapy only plan costs $299 per month and includes unlimited messaging plus 4 live video sessions. You can buy additional ones for $59 each.

Medication + Therapy plan combines all features from both plans and costs $349 plus your pharmacy copay.

4. ReGain – Best Online Therapy Platform to Help You Improve Your Relationships

Pros

Couple- and relationships-focused online therapy

Easily accessible through web and app

All mental health professionals are licensed and experienced

Affordable online therapy and counseling services

You can add your partner anytime

Multiple communication options: text, video, phone calls

Total privacy and confidentiality

Cons

No three-way live sessions

AI-based client-therapist matching

No therapists bios

Cost depends on who you’re matched with and where you live

The frequency of responses from therapists is unclear

No medication management services

What to Know About ReGain

ReGain is one of the most popular online therapy platforms for couples. The company offers a wide range of services, including couples counseling and individual online therapy. It’s a good option for couples who want to stay connected and work on their relationship. And it’s a supportive space for individuals who want to cope with their interpersonal issues.

There’s no family therapy though.

It uses AI technology to match clients with suitable mental health professionals for their needs. ReGain’s counselors aren’t coaches – they are all licensed professionals experienced in working with couples and relationship issues.

When you sign up for ReGain, you can invite your partner, or you can add them to your online therapy sessions later.

You can communicate with your counselor in a variety of ways, including unlimited text messaging, video conferencing, and phone calls.

Prices on Online Therapy from ReGain

The platform’s affordable pricing and wide range of features make it a good choice for couples who are committed to working on their relationship.

ReGain offers online therapy from $60 to $90 per week (billed every 4 weeks), depending on your location and therapist availability. You can cancel your membership at any time.

5. Teen Counseling – Best Online Therapy Space for Teens and Parents

Pros

Provides teen counseling and online therapy to people as young as 13

Can be used by teens and adults

Multiple communication options: text, live chat, live video, phone calls

Therapists can be reached out to 24/7

Accessible through app and web

Messages with a therapist remain private (except for some cases)

Cons

Clients report that it’s hard to get any refunds

The effectiveness of online therapy depends on the therapists’ responsiveness

You can’t choose your therapist

Not much information about subscription plans on the website

Cost depends on who you’re matched with and your location

No medication management services

What to Know About Teen Counseling

Teen Counseling is the leading online therapy platform for teens aged 13-19. Teens can get help from a licensed therapist online to cope with issues like stress, self-esteem issues, bullying, anger, eating disorders, anxiety, and depression.

​​It’s important to know that Teen Counseling does not offer services to teens who have suicidal thoughts or have been ordered by the court to receive mental health treatment.

When you sign up, your teen will be assigned a therapist to work with throughout the duration of their membership with the platform. However, if you wish to switch to another therapist on the platform, you are welcome to do so.

Teen Counseling therapists are licensed and experienced mental health professionals: licensed marriage and family therapists (LMFTs), licensed clinical social workers (LCSWs), or licensed professional counselors (LPC).

This online therapy platform is a safe space for teens because all information shared during sessions will be kept confidential. So, teens can be sure that their parents will not be told about their counseling sessions, as long as they don’t tell the information themselves.

However, in order to make use of Teen Counseling services, teens must provide consent from their parents or guardians.

Teen Counseling Cost

The financial policies are the same as for ReGain and BetterHelp. TeenCounseling offers online therapy at a cost of $60 to $90 per week, billed weekly. You can cancel anytime. The cost of online therapy depends on your location, preferences, and therapist availability.

Your Take-Home Message

If you’re seeking online therapy, it’s important to find a site or app that feels safe and secure, provides helpful resources, and offers access to qualified and experienced therapists.

While there are many choices available, the 5 online therapy services listed above are all well-respected and provide a high level of care. If you’re struggling with anxiety, depression, or other mental health issues, reach out for help. With the right support, you can start feeling better and begin living a more fulfilling life.

You deserve to feel happy and live your best life!