Top 5 Delta 8 Brands To Buy Strongest Delta 8 Gummies & Weed Edibles In 2022

Hectic lifestyle, busy days, and a lot of responsibilities, there is no wonder people are very stressed. For that reason, many are looking for natural products they can enjoy consuming, providing them with a lot of health benefits. If this is something that applies to you, we might have the answer to what you are looking for.

The fun, convenient and simple to use gummies containing the well-known cannabinoid Delta 8 have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. The reason for this is that such gummies come in various mouth-watering flavors, shapes, and sizes and can provide a lot of health benefits. In this article, we will talk about some of the best Delta 8 gummies available on the market that you can purchase for affordable prices.

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Brand To Buy Delta 8 Gummies; Editor’s Pick

When we think of high-quality gummies with tasty flavors and high potency, Exhale Wellness is what comes to our mind. This California-based brand is one of the most popular hemp product providers, with a stellar reputation on the market and a broad community of customers. Exhale is a brand that puts the customer’s needs first, offering a range of products, affordable prices, and customer-friendly policies for all customers. The team uses research, innovation, and technology to create all-natural hemp-derived products, which they believe provide a lot of healing benefits and improve the user’s wellness.

Highlights

Delta 8 gummies

Exhale’s Delta 8 fruit-shaped treats come in several tasty flavors such as apples, orange, grape, pineapple, and strawberry. The full-spectrum gummies are vegan-based, made with pectin instead of animal gelatin, and crafted without any artificial additives that can be risky for your health. Exhale’s all-natural Delta 8 gummies come in two potencies of 750mg Delta 8 in total and 25mg in each gummy, and 1500mg Delta 8 with 50mg per gummy.

Given these facts, we can say that Exhale wants to cater to all customers, whether they are a beginner or experienced users, and their diet restrictions. These delicious gummies have undergone rigorous third-party testing for quality accuracy, so when purchasing from this popular brand, you can be sure that you are getting pure and safe to consume goods.

Effects

Exhale’s gummies are not only delicious and easy to chew and digest, but they can provide a lot of benefits for the users. Such treats can improve your sleep quality, alleviate pain and physical discomfort, relax both your mind and body and improve your overall wellness. However, maintaining the correct dosage is very significant.

Therefore, if you are a beginner, it is recommended to start with a lower potency and increase it gradually if needed. You can also find dosage guidelines and charts on Exhale’s site, which we really like, as well as take a quiz to discover which dosage is right for you based on your age, weight, metabolism, your medical history, body tolerance, and other vital factors.

Price and policies Exhale’s high-grade gummies are available for purchase at a price of $59.95-$99.95 as a one-time purchase Exhale Wellness offers free shipping on all domestic orders, a 20% discount on customers’ first orders, and 25% off the order for those who get a weekly or monthly subscription If not satisfied, the brand has a 30-days money-back guarantee and 15 days grace period as a ‘trial’ for their goods



Pros

Vegan gummies free from artificial colors and flavors

The gummies are made using only organic and natural ingredients

Highly potent treats ideal for users that would like to relax

Exhale’s gummies are third-party tested for quality and federally legal

The treats are made by a reliable brand with a fantastic reputation

Exhale provides free shipping and 30-days money-back guarantee

Cons

Exhale’s Delta 8 gummies are only available on their online store

What users think

According to plenty of users, Exhale’s gummies are of excellent quality. The customers like that the brand has offered two potency options making the gummies very effective. Others like the treat’s pricing as well as the customer policies and discounts the brand offers for its customers. We also found many comments expressing that these natural edibles have helped them calm their body and mind after stressful events and provided restful sleep and other health benefits.

#2. BudPop: Highly Potent THC Edibles & Weed Gummies; Delicious Flavors

BudPop is a new company established by industry professionals with the goal of providing organic and all-natural hemp-derived products for customers. The founders have a collective experience of 30 years of producing hemp, which is why they managed to launch one of the best Delta 8 gummies and other products, giving the brand an outstanding reputation and a large customer base.

What is great about BudPop besides their motto‘ Pop plants, not pills’ is the brand’s transparency and the team’s dedication to providing a range of products in different flavors, sizes, and potencies. The team of BudPop is involved in the whole process to ensure their products meet the standards for purity and strength, but they also implement third-party testing for quality and safety to use assurance.

Highlights

Delta 8 gummies

You will find three different options when shopping for Delta 8 THC gummies by BudPop. BudPop has introduced top-grade gummies in three mouth-watering flavors: Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream, and Watermelon Zkittles. Moreover, the brand is known for providing some of the strongest Delta 8 treats on the market, packed with 625mg Delta 8 in total or 25mg in each tasty gummy. They are vegan and vegetarian-friendly and made with pectin to achieve a chewy texture instead of animal gelatin.

To give the gummies their flavor and aroma, the manufacturers extracted natural terpenes from the hemp plant. They also contain sunflower oil which provides a lot of health benefits, and they are free from any artificial colors and flavors. Aside from their tasty flavor and excellent strength, BudPop’s gummies are made from organic hemp in the US; they are non-GMO, tested for quality and safety, and available at affordable prices.

Effects

What makes BudPop’s gummies stand out from many others is that they can give a plethora of health benefits. The Strawberry Gelato gummies can provide you with relaxing and sedating effects, along with euphoric sensations. On the other hand, if you are in need of uplifting and energizing effects as well as relaxing effects, the Blue Dream hybrid gummies will give you the best of both worlds, making them suitable for both day and nighttime use. Finally, the gummies with a candy-like taste known as Watermelon Zkittles can improve your focus and energy, relax your muscles and calm your anxious thoughts.

Price and policies The price for all BudPop’s gummies is $59.95 for a single pack, $179.95 for a three-pack, and $299.95 for a five-pack BudPop offers free shipping on all orders, a 25% discount for customers that will get a subscription, 20% off for customers’ first orders, and a 30-days refund policy for those who are not delighted with the purchase they made



Pros

Provides three different tasty flavors

The gummies are vegan-based, all-natural, and very potent

The effects of BudPop’s treats can be rapid and long-lasting

The gummies have undergone strict independent lab testing

BudPop’s team has years of experience, and the brand has a stellar reputation

Free shipping for all orders and all customers and a 30-day refund policy

Cons

BudPop has no option for international shipping so far

What users think

BudPop’s gummies are very popular on the market due to their fantastic quality and delicious flavor. The customer states that gummy cube edibles can significantly improve your sleep quality relieve joint pain and physical discomfort, relax you, and improve your mood and focus. When reading the reviews, we found a lot of positive customer reviews about the brand’s transparency and consistency, the product quality and effectiveness, as well as the pricing and customer policies BudPop provides.

#3. Hollyweed: Gluten Free & Organic Delta 8 Edibles; Natural Ingredients

If you are searching for a way to satisfy your sweet tooth and enjoy the benefits of Delta 8, the high-quality gummies from Hollyweed might be the right choice for you. Hollyweed is a brand founded by health-conscious enthusiasts who stand for a holistic approach to wellness. The team believes in the healing properties and therapeutic benefits such hemp products can provide. Hence, their goal is to improve the user’s wellness by providing all-natural and powerful products.

To craft their plant-based Delta 8 treats, Hollyweed uses advanced technology and industry-standard manufacturing practices and is invested in each step of production. All of the brand’s products are tested by independent labs for quality and safety checks, and they are legal and safe to purchase within the US.

Highlights

Delta 8 gummies

Hollyweed has launched Delta 8 gummy cubes as well as fruity-shaped Delta 8 gummies available in several different tasty flavors. The gummies are suitable for users with various dietary restrictions as they are infused with full-spectrum Delta 8 extract, vegan-based, and made with pectin instead of animal gelatin to achieve amazing texture. When you purchase Hollyweed’s gummies, you can be sure that you are buying excellent quality. Their treats are all-natural and organic as well as free from any artificial colors and flavors. Hollyweed’s Delta 8 gummies are convenient and discreet to use, portable, and easy to chew and digest.

Effects

Hollyweed is a very customer-oriented brand with user experience as a priority. Therefore, its gummies are made to provide a lot of benefits. They can calm both your mind and body and make you feel rejuvenated and relaxed, reducing symptoms of stress and anxiety. Moreover, they can provide you with a good night of sleep, alleviate chronic pain and give you pleasant sensations. Packed with 750mg and 1500mg Delta 8, Hollyweed’s treats are some of the most potent ones in the hemp space, giving long-lasting effects for up to six hours.

Price and policies You can purchase Hollyweed’s Delta 8 gummies for a price of $59.95 to $99.95 based on the strength you desire to get The customers who get a subscription will save 25% on orders Hollyweed ensures free shipping and fast delivery on all orders and a 30-days refund policy and a 15-day grace period for the users to try their products



Pros

Vegan-based gummies with excellent taste and quality

The brand provides two potency options to select from

The treats are made from an organically-grown hemp plant from Colorado

The gummies are third-party tested for purity, potency, and safety checks

The brand has an incredible reputation, and the gummies are highly-rated

Fast and free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee are provided

Cons

Hollyweed’s treats can only be bought online

What users think

The customers love that Hollyweed’s gummies are completely vegan and plant-based. There is a lot of positive feedback from customers about the gummy’s effectiveness and their tasty flavor and texture. Many users expressed that Hollyweed’s treats have regulated their appetite, improved their sleep, reduced muscle fatigue, and provided other health benefits as well as improved their general health.

#4. Diamond CBD: Wide Variety Of Delta 8 THC Gummies & Weed Candy

Ever since the brand’s first appearance on the market in 2015, Diamond CBD has become one of the most popular brands that have gained a stellar reputation on the market. The brand was established by a team of scientists who, after extensive research, have managed to craft and develop an extensive range of top-grade and natural products.

Diamond CBD is a brand that has a sustainable approach to hemp. Its products are made from organically grown hemp and are free from any artificial additives, chemicals, and synthetics. Aside from CBD, Diamond CBD has one of the widest ranges of products, and their selection of Delta 8 gummies are one of the best sellers on the cannabis market. Diamond CBD also sends its award-winning goods to independent labs for third-party testing to ensure they are of excellent quality and safe to consume before going for a sale.

Highlights

Delta 8 gummies

When you visit the Diamond CBD website, you will find a broad selection of Delta 8 gummies in different delicious flavors and potencies. Their Chill Plus Delta 8 Square gummies are always in demand on the market as they are very strong, tasty, and can provide a lot of health benefits and long-lasting effects.

Their gummies are made with 2000mg CBD isolate and 2000mg Delta 8 in total. However, you can also purchase the Chill Plus Delta gummies in a potency of 500mg and 1000mg CBD and Delta 8 combined. Diamond CBD’s treats are available in original flavor as well as other flavors, including mango, blueberry, and watermelon.

Effects

These delicious Delta 8 gummies from Diamond CBD are balanced out with CBD to give you a pleasant and smooth buzz. They are ideal for chilling after a busy afternoon. Such treats may relieve stress and symptoms of anxiety and facilitate better sleep. What is more, these Delta 8 gummies can stimulate relaxation and improve your overall wellness.

Price and policies All Diamond CBD gummies are available at different price rates. You can buy the Chill Plus Delta gummies for $24-$148 based on the potency and package size The customers who make an order of more than $100 get two days of free shipping The brand has a 30-day refund policy and a rewards program and often provides discounts for the customers



Pros

Powerful gummies available in several tasty flavors

The gummies come in several potencies and can provide long-lasting effects

Diamond CBD’s treats contain a combination of CBD and Delta 8

The brand’s products are third-party tested and in accordance with the law

Diamond CBD is a brand operated by scientists and professionals

The brand provides a 30-days return policy for customers who are not delighted

Cons

Too many options can be overwhelming for beginner users

What users think

After reading hundreds of reviews, we can determine that the customers like the wide range of gummies that the brand provides. Many comments state that the gummy’s flavors are fantastic, and their potency makes the effects very long-lasting. Many users like that the edibles are made by professionals and tested for quality and safety, which strengthens the trust between the brand and the customers.

#5. 3Chi: Highly Effective Marijuana Gummies & Delta 8 For Sale

3Chi is a popular brand that was founded by a scientist who discovered the healing and therapeutic effects that Delta 8 and CBD provide. Ever since the brand launched in 2018, 3Chi has continued providing some of the best quality products on the market. The main goal of 3Chi is to test, analyze and develop products that will bring equilibrium to the human body. The brand’s products are pure, made with scientifically-backed ingredients, and tested for quality and safety checks.

As one of the leading providers of Delta 8 products, 3Chi has a fantastic brand reputation, and its customer base is constantly growing. All of the brand’s products are made with utmost care and attention to ensure they are suitable for beginner and experienced users as well as for both recreational and medicinal purposes.

Highlights

3Chi has three different options when it comes to Delta 8 gummies for users who enjoy delicious flavors such as watermelon, strawberry, and black raspberry. Their Strawberry flavored gummies are among the user’s favorite, having an amazing texture and being very potent. These gummies are packed with 25mg Delta 8 each and are made from organic and US-grown hemp. 3Chi’s treats are vegan and cruelty-free, meaning they are made without animal gelatin. These brands’ treats are recognized among users for providing long-lasting effects. They also contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, which makes them Farm Bill compliant.

Effects

3Chi’s Delta 8 gummies are made to give you both relaxing and euphoric sensations. Additionally, the treats can deliver uplifting feelings and improve your motivation as well as calm your body and mind. The all-natural gummies can help users fall asleep much faster and may reduce stress and anxiety. For those who are looking for a natural aid for pain, 3Chi’s gummies can be very beneficial. Moreover, the delicious treats are made to be fast-acting and effective to provide you with plenty of health benefits.

Price and policies The price for 3Chi’s Delta 8 gummies is $19.99, and with their purchase, you can earn 149 points There is free and fast shipping for all customers who will make a purchase of more than $99 All the sales on 3Chi are final, so the products are non-refundable



Pros

Gummies with unique and delicious flavors and zero hemp taste

The treats are free from artificial additives and made from organic hemp

They are intended to provide fast effects that can last very long

The brand provides affordable prices for its gummies

The edibles are made by a reliable and well-reputed company

All of the products are made with only natural and carefully selected high quality ingredients

Cons

There is no refund policy, and all the sales are final

What users think

By reading reviews from customers, we noticed that 3Chi’s gummies have excellent quality, and they provide a lot of value. The users enjoy the flavors and strengths of the gummies as well as the texture as they are easy to chew and digest. The customers expressed that this brand’s treats are fast-acting, and they like how they can be used for various purposes. We also found positive comments about the fact that the brand is operated by professionals who implement third-party testing on all of their products.

Criteria We Used To Select These Delta 8 Brands

To come up with a list of the best hemp derived Delta 8 gummies, we had to take into consideration some key factors that every reliable brand and their products need to meet.

Here is what we searched for:

We looked for gummies made from organic hemp and natural ingredients that are created using advanced technology and safe and sophisticated manufacturing and extracting methods

Equally crucial for use during the selection were gummies that have undergone testing by independent labs. We also made sure to include transparent brands that have published the lab reports on their site and made them available to view by all customers

To narrow down our selection process, we compared gummies’ prices and costs for shipping, so we selected the ones that provide the best value for the money spent

In addition, we included Delta 8 gummies made from brands with an excellent reputation on the market and read hundreds of customer reviews to make a more informed selection

Buying Guide for Beginners – Factors to Consider When Looking for Delta 8 Gummy Bear

Since the popularity of Delta 8 products have significantly grown after the 2018 Farm Bill, the number of brands providing them has also increased. For that reason, choosing a brand among so many options is very challenging, and finding the greatest gummies can be equally difficult. Therefore we present you with a brief guide and factors that you can consider to make a well-informed decision.

Hemp source

It is known that hemp plants absorb everything that is found in the soil and in the environment, including hazardous compounds. Therefore, we suggest searching for brands that source organically-grown hemp for their gummies, free of any chemicals and solvents. The most reliable companies have partnered with farmers in the US who work on licensed farms and implement organic and sustainable farming practices.

Ingredients

When purchasing Delta 8 gummies, your health should always be a priority. Therefore we recommend selecting gummies that are made from only natural and organic ingredients and avoiding those that contain artificial colors and flavors. Based on your diet, you can look for gummies that are vegan-based and gluten-free. It is also vital to check whether you are allergic to any of the ingredients before using any Delta 8 gummies.

Potency

To get the effects you desire, it is very significant to choose potent gummies. Otherwise, if the gummies are not potent enough, you will not get the effects you desire. However, not every user can take the same gummy potency, which is why we recommend purchasing from brands that offer variety when it comes to gummy strengths.

Third Party Lab testing

Purchasing gummies from brands that implement third-party laboratory testing is of utmost importance. This is because such testing examines the edibles for purity and strength and determines whether they contain any harmful ingredients and whether they are safe to consume. It is also vital for the brand you purchase from to be transparent and publish the Certificate of Analysis on their site.

Customer reviews

When looking for any product that you consume, it is necessary to make a purchase from brands that have a stellar reputation on the market. To determine the reputation, we suggest reading as many reviews from customers as possible. By doing that, you can gain more insights into what the gummies offer and what you can expect from purchasing Delta 8 gummies from a certain brand. However, it is vital to be mindful that not everyone may get the same results when using Delta 8 gummies as the effects can vary from one person to another, the type of gummies they purchase and their potency, how frequently they use them, and other factors.

FAQs On D8 THC Edibles

What is the right dosage for Delta 8 gummies?

No dosage is the same for all users as it depends on many factors such as product potency and the user’s weight, age, metabolism, body tolerance, and other factors. However, if you are a beginner, it is necessary to start with a lower dosage, determine how your body reacts to the certain body tolerance and increase it gradually according to your needs and preferences. A reasonable rule for dosing Delta 8 gummies is taking 1-6mg for every ten pounds of body weight based on the user preferences. If you are still unsure about how many gummies to take, you can follow a dosage chart or contact a healthcare professional to get advice about which dosage is safe for you.

Are Delta 8 gummies safe to consume?

Delta 8 gummies are considered safe to use and consume as long as you purchase them from a trustworthy brand that offers high-quality products. The gummies need to be free of any artificial additives or chemicals to be safe to consume, as well as third-party tested for potency and safety. With that being said, it is significant not to exceed the right dosage for you. This is because users that take too many Delta 8 gummies can experience side effects such as dry eyes, dizziness, poor concentration, and other uncomfortable effects.

What are the main benefits of consuming Delta 8 gummies?

As we have already mentioned, gummies containing Delta 8 can provide a lot of benefits. Such potential advantages include relaxation of body and mind, regulating appetite, increasing sleep quality, relieving pain and discomfort as well as muscle tension, improving mood and focus, and providing many other health benefits. When it comes to the gummy’s effectiveness, the time frame for providing effects varies, but most of the time, it takes 30 minutes to one hour for the gummies to provide effects. This is because this type of edibles goes through the digestive system before Delta 8 enters your bloodstream and interacts with the receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system in your body.

Conclusion: Buy Weed Edibles & Delta 8 Gummies Near me

To conclude our article, we can say that Delta 8 gummies are getting more and more popular on the market as they can provide pleasant sensations and a lot of health benefits. However, the market has an abundance of such products and determining which products are genuine and of great quality is not an easy task. Therefore, using strict criteria and a lot of research, we managed to gather a list of some of the best Delta 8 edibles on the scene based on their quality, strength, price, and many other factors. We hope this article will guide you to make the right choice for you in terms of gummies so you can start your Delta 8 journey in both a delicious and effective way.