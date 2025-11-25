Toll could be nearly $1M from vandalism in WA State Capitol

Damage at the Washington state Capitol from vandalism last month could cost nearly $1 million.

New estimates released Thursday put the total tab for the Oct. 5 rampage at $623,000 to $914,000 excluding taxes. The biggest cost driver is damage to a historic chenille rug nearly a century old in the state reception room, according to the Department of Enterprise Services.

It could cost $100,000 just to move the rug and affected drapes to another location for the repairs, the agency said. It will require storing them in a climate-controlled space at an estimated $750 per month, which doesn’t count toward the total estimate.

Repairing the unique rug, which suffered smoke and fire damage, will cost from $443,000 to $719,000 while estimates for restoring historic mohair drapes that were burned are between $19,350 and $34,200.

The state reception room will be open for the 2026 legislative session beginning in January, according to the agency. It is used for public tours, class visits, press conferences and bill signings by governors.

In the Oct. 5 break-in, Gunnar Schubert allegedly parked his car on the sidewalk of the campus flag circle, broke into the Capitol through a window, set fire to county, state and U.S. flags, tipped over busts of George Washington and Martin Luther King Jr., burned a piano and tried to light the carpet on fire, among other damage. The episode lasted about 10 minutes.

Schubert, 29, faces two criminal charges, second-degree burglary, a felony, and third-degree malicious mischief, a gross misdemeanor. He has yet to be arraigned as he awaits an evaluation to see if he is mentally fit to stand trial. A hearing on his competency is set for January.

Schubert played baseball at Gonzaga University and is a former minor league player.

The incident has stoked concerns of politically motivated violence locally, after the killings this year of Minnesota state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as Republican commentator Charlie Kirk.

The state has already spent about $34,000 to replace damaged flags and broken glass, not to mention staff time and materials. Another $30,000 in repairs for the busts, marble and teak flooring and piano is in progress.

Currently, the funding is coming from the Department of Enterprise Services budget, but the state has filed insurance claims.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com. Follow Washington State Standard on Facebook and Twitter.