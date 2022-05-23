Time for spring and summer celebrations and events

By Morf Morford

Tacoma Daily Index

Yes, for most of us, it felt like the winter that went on forever. The spring that was, on too many days, about ten degrees below normal, had many of us longing for those gatherings that seemed like an ancient memory.

The Tacoma area, thanks to its many parks and waterfront (and, of course, the water itself) offers many activities for every age, energy level, interest and scope of commitment. Some of these are one-time a year, seasonal events, others are on-going, some are organized while others are wide-open, any-time-you-are-in-the-mood opportunities.

Some, like the Charlotte’s Blueberry Park Watch Group gathering, are service and socially centered. Every Sunday, everyone is welcomed to help pick up litter and burn calories on their Sunday walk through the park from 9-10 am.

Farmers Markets

Continuing through the summer (if not longer) are Tacoma’s farmers markets. Here’s a partial list with times and locations;

Broadway Market, 9th and Broadway, 10 AM – 3 PM , Thursdays, May to October.

6th Avenue Market, 6th Avenue and North Pine Street, 3 PM – 7 PM, Tuesdays, May to September.

South Tacoma Market, 3873 South 66th Street, 11 AM – 3 PM, Sundays, April to September.

Proctor Farmers Market, N. 27th and Proctor St., 9 AM – 2 PM, Saturdays, March to December.

Eastside Market, 1724 E 44th Street, 3 PM – 7 PM, Wednesday, June to August.

And, of course, the most recent addition to Tacoma’s farmers markets, Point Ruston every Sunday 10 – 3 in the Grand Plaza June – September noon – 4pm.

And don’t miss the Puyallup Farmers’ Market. It is one of the largest and most varied markets in the South Puget Sound region. Every Saturday, April through October 2022, you will find fresh fruits, vegetables (and much more)grown and produced by local farmers. Saturdays, 9am -2pm, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup.

May is Bike Month

Celebrate Bike Month by participating in Downtown On the Go’s (DOTG) Bike Bingo Event from May 12th-31st. Get your Bingo Card at the DOTG website, Facebook or Instagram pages, then check off boxes by completing activities, visiting locations, and learning about bike infrastructure in Tacoma. Win a prize by completing a single-row bingo or complete a “black out” bingo to be entered to win a grand prize package from 2nd Cycle worth $100+ (including an Ortlieb backpack, cable lock, and more bike gear). Completed Bingo cards can be submitted via email (emilyn@downtownonthego.org) or by May 31st at 2nd Cycle. Winners will be notified via email in early June.

The Taste

Yes, formerly known as The Taste of Tacoma, The Taste Northwest has moved from its home at Point Defiance (since 1986) to the Washington State Fairgrounds. The dates are the same (July 1-3: noon – 9pm).

You can expect the same culinary experiences that celebrate the tastes and menu items of Tacoma and the South Sound – and much more. This annual FREE event features over 150 food and specialty vendors, local chef cook-off battles, outdoor beer gardens, live entertainment on three stages, a retro roller rink and more! The new location is larger, more defined and has far more parking. No sitting on the grass at the fairgrounds, but in case of inclement weather, more shelter is available.

Freedom Fair

Tacoma’s Freedom Fair has been named one of the ten World’s Best fireworks events by Discovery & the Travel Channel. The Wall Street Journal, CNN, USA Today have recommended it. With 6 stages (at least), an airshow, kid’s areas and much more, if you want massive, pedestrian/family friendly entertainment, don’t miss this Tacoma/South Sound classic. It’s all day on July 4th – from 10 am -10:30 (at least) all along, or even above, Ruston Way in Tacoma.

Ethnic Fest 2022

MOSAIC: Tacoma’s Arts and Culture Festival

July 23 & 24, 2022, Wright Park, Free!

Formerly known as Ethnic Fest, this family-friendly, free festival has grown in size and hosts something for everyone – kid’s zones, hands-on cultural activities and experiences, performer stage, and numerous specialty arts and crafts, food, and information vendor booths.

Since 1986 Ethnic Fest has grown to become the largest celebration of culture and community in Tacoma and was voted the best festival of the South Sound.

After several years off and after receiving a lot of feedback from the community, this Tacoma based event is undergoing a revitalization and re-branding to emerge as our manifestation and invitation to all that the Tacoma-area has to offer.

As of 2022 Ethnic Fest will officially change its name to MOSAIC: Tacoma’s Arts and Culture Festival.

There is a multitude of other events through-out the summer. Stay tuned, or let us know about any you think more people should care about. From Art on the Ave (6th Avenue) to various street fairs, festivals and concerts across (and out of) town, our summer is full of gatherings for everyone.