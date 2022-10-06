TikTok Insiders Review – Is It Legit? Real TikTok Ads Profits?

TikTok Insiders is a TikTok marketing community found online at TikTokInsiders.com.

The community consists of marketers from all over the world. You can share tips, create more profitable ads, and become successful TikTok marketers together.

You can join the TikTok Insiders community for $99 per month. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about TikTok Insiders and whether or not the community is worth it today in our review.

What is TikTok Insiders?

TikTok Insiders is a members-only social media marketing community featuring a range of perks.

In exchange for $99 per month, members get access to a hyper-engaged online community of TikTok marketers.

TikTok Insiders also get unlimited access to the TikTok Trends Database, a growing library of how-to videos and lessons, monthly coaching calls, and more.

TikTok Insiders is the only TikTok ads training community that guarantees more profitable TikTok ads within 24 hours of joining – or your money back. If your TikTok Insiders membership did not allow you to create more profitable TikTok ads, then you can get a refund.

Overall, TikTok Insiders is a combination between a marketing community and an online training program. You can use the included materials to become a better marketer. Then, you can interact with others in the community to create more profitable ads together.

TikTok Insiders was created by Unicorn Innovation co-founders Maxwell Finn and Jeremy Adams. The pair will spend over $12 million in 2022 on TikTok ads for some of the internet’s biggest brands. Today, they want to use their experience to help other marketers enjoy similar success online.

What Will You Learn with TikTok Insiders?

TikTok Insiders teaches you how to create more profitable TikTok ads and maximize the value of your TikTok marketing.

Some TikTok Insiders are new to TikTok marketing and want to get started on the right food. Others are intermediates or experts who want to optimize their campaign for maximum profitability.

Here are some of the things you’ll learn when joining TikTok Insiders:

Set up your first TikTok marketing campaign on day 1

Navigate the frequent ad rejections that kill your momentum

Determine how long to run an ad or ad group before killing it

Create Make TikTok ads the biggest and most profitable advertising channel for your business to ensure Facebook and other social media giants don’t have single handed control over the future of your business

Add TikTok ads as a new service for your agency to dramatically increase revenue overnight

Create ads that feel native and have high conversions – even if you have no creative team or video editing experience

Create insightful reporting dashboards using the custom TikTok Insiders Data Studios template

Stay up-to-date on new algorithm and ad platform developments to ensure you stay ahead of the competition

Rapidly scale winning ads without a higher cost per action (CPA)

Create custom audiences and setup your first retargeting campaign

Troubleshoot common issues like new advertisements not spending

Set optimal daily budgets out of the gate based on your KPIs

Find the most viral TikToks that your target customers love, then use them to make ads with insanely high conversions

Know the trends, sounds, and effects to use in your creative right now to maximize performance

Track all of your creative and competitor research using the custom-built Google Sheet template

Overall, TikTok Insiders can learn all of the best practices for maximizing the value of TikTok marketing. You can learn the latest trends, tried-and-true ad practices, recent changes, and more. The goal is to help anyone build more profitable ads while staying ahead of the competition.

TikTok Insiders Pricing

TikTok Insiders is priced at $99 per month or $997 for your first year. You can also sign up for a 7-day trial for $1 to try the platform risk-free.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

Month to Month: $99 per year

$99 per year Annual Membership: $997 for your first year, then $99 per month after 365 days

If you sign up for the month to month plan, then you can cancel at any time. There’s no commitment.

You can also sign up for a 7 day trial of TikTok Insiders for $1. After 7 days, your membership renews at $99 per month.

What’s Included with TikTok Insiders?

Your TikTok Insiders membership price includes all of the following:

A Growing Library of How-To Videos

TikTok Insiders has a library of how-to videos teaching you how to run successful TikTok ad campaigns, optimize those campaigns, and use TikTok to its fullest potential.

Some of the how-to videos include:

Prelaunch

Before launch, TikTok Insiders has published several how-to videos explaining their background, the benefits of TikTok marketing, and why TikTok provides such a unique opportunity for marketers.

Topics covered include:

Why the TikTok Insiders team is so bullish on TikTok

Initial results, how long they’ve been working on it, etc.

Why marketers should start diversifying their spend onto TikTok ASAP

How users use TikTok differently and what makes TikTok unique from other apps

Creative

TikTok Insiders also has how-to videos breaking down the creative process and audience testing process, how to use specific TikTok features in your own campaigns, and more.

Creative how-to videos include:

Breaking down the TikTok Insiders targeted audience and creative testing process

How the TikTok Insiders team uses the TikTok ACO feature to rapidly test creative

How to do research on TikTok to identify how trends, hashtags, sounds, filters, and more to incorporate

How to handle rapid creative fatigue and become a creative testing machine

How to use the power of influences with Spark Ads to expand your marketing and grow your business

Scaling

TikTok Insiders teaches you how to scale your marketing and maximize the growth of your TikTok marketing campaigns. Topics covered in these how-to videos include:

The process for scaling up the budget profitably with proven, winning creatives and audiences

Switching from lowest cost to cost cap bidding to control CPA

How to ensure you have a steady stream of new creative being tested to fight rapid fatigue

Access to the TikTok Insiders Community

One of the biggest benefits of your TikTok Insiders membership is getting access to the TikTok Insiders community.

Some of the perks of joining the community include:

Tap into a fast-growing online community that can answer TikTok ad-related questions, discuss the latest updates and trends, and identify what the biggest media buyers on TikTok are doing right now to scale

See top-performing ads for the highest level marketers online, including the tips, tricks, and strategies TikTok’s biggest players use to stay on top

Get real-time feedback on your ads from other insiders

View a job board where companies are hiring media buyers and creators everyday

Access high-level ad strategy and implementation information, including ongoing research into how trends, hashtags, sounds, and filters

Navigate ad policy and beta features with other professionals

TikTok Insiders also has industry-specific community channels, including channels for eCommerce, marketing agencies, SaaS, info and education, and local businesses / brick and mortar shops. Whatever your niche may be, TikTok Insiders has a community for you.

Hire Smarter with the TikTok Talent Database

You can add yourself to the TikTok Insiders Talent Database, which has some of the best buyers and creators on the platform. You can grow your ROI after being added to the database.

The TikTok Insiders Talent Database features a pool of highly-vetted talent available for hire. It also includes companies actively hiring for projects, part time, and full time opportunities. Whether looking for a job or looking for an employee or contractor, you can find the individual you need in the TikTok Insiders Talent Database.

Some of the postings available on the TikTok Insiders Talent Database include:

TikTok media buyers

TikTok creators

TikTok influencers

Employers actively hiring

Unlimited Access to the TikTok Trends Database

Your subscription to TikTok Insiders includes unlimited access to the TikTok Trends database. This database is updated weekly with the latest trends, hottest sounds, popular effects, and more.

You can use the TikTok Insiders Trends database to track things like:

Current trends

Viral sounds

Popular effects, effective headlines, and opening hooks

Top brands and creators to follow

TikToks showing how to use trends

Where a trend is in its lifecycle

With the TikTok Insiders Trends database, you can stay on top of the latest viral trends, stay informed on the biggest movements on the platform, and ensure your marketing stays fresh.

Monthly Live Group Coaching Sessions

Each month, TikTok Insiders hosts group coaching sessions. These are multi-hour live training sessions that include live demonstrations of TikTok marketing strategies, question and answer sessions, and close access to the TikTok Insiders team.

You can view the coaching sessions live. Or, you can view the library of recordings at any point on demand.

The live coaching sessions include features like:

Attend multi-hour live training sessions each month, including one every month in 2022

Live Q&A sessions after each training session, allowing you to get answers to your most pressing questions

Unlimited access to complete course recordings after live session

Discover the cutting-edge strategies the TikTok Insiders team is using to scale 8-figure companies on TikTok

Get hours of up-to-date analysis on TikTok strategy on-demand and stay up-to-date on what’s working for some of TikTok’s biggest players

TikTok Insiders Guarantees More Profitable Ads or Your Money Back

One of the most unique parts of TikTok Insiders is the more profitable ads guarantee.

If you sign up for TikTok Insiders and don’t get more profitable TikTok ads within 24 hours of joining, then you can get a refund.

Here’s how TikTok Insiders defines “more profitable ads:”

“Ads with a lower CPA or CPL than the average CPA or CPL from the account unlimited data.”

To qualify for this refund, you must complete the following requirements within 24 hours of purchasing your TikTok Insiders membership:

Complete at least 50% of the online course

Join and interact with the TikTok Insiders community

Launch new ads using strategies from the program

TikTok Insiders Refund Policy

TikTok Insiders does not offer refunds outside of the 24 hour window listed above. You cannot get a refund on your first month’s subscription beyond this 24 hour window.

However, there is a 60 day moneyback guarantee: you can cancel your subscription at any time once it begins to renew. You can’t get a refund on fees you have already paid, although you can avoid future subscription charges.

You can view further details about the company’s refund policy here.

About Unicorn Innovations

TikTok Insiders was created by Unicorn Innovations, a Florida-based marketing company. The company was co-founded by Maxwell Finn (President) and Jeremy Adams (CEO).

Unicorn Innovations will spend over $12 million in 2022 on TikTok ads. The company works with brands like Onnit, No B.S., Dugout Mugs, Snow Teeth Whitening, Posh Peanuts, ClickFunnels, and others.

Unicorn Innovations was founded with the goal of offering ground-breaking solutions to achieve massive results in terms of attracting real customers.

You can contact Unicorn Innovations and the TikTok Insiders customer service team via the following:

Email: support@unicorninnovations.com

support@unicorninnovations.com Mailing Address: 100 E Pine Street, Suite 110, Orlando, FL 32801

Final Word

Maxwell Finn and Jeremy Adams of Unicorn Innovations have launched a new membership-based online community for TikTok marketers called TikTok Insiders.

Priced at $99 per month, membership includes how-to videos, access to a like-minded community of TikTok experts, monthly coaching sessions, and more.

To learn more about TikTok Insiders or to sign up today, visit the official website at TikTokInsiders.com.

