Thurston PUD-NOTICE OF ISSUANCE

NOTICE OF ISSUANCE

DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

Notice is hereby given that on May 29, 2025, Thurston PUD issued a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Determination of Non-significance (DNS) reports for new treatment plants to remove PFAS from the following drinking water system Whiskey Hollow 670, 8402 209th St E., Spanaway. The DNS and environmental checklist can be viewed at www.ThurstonPUD.org. Comments on the environmental checklist and DNS will be accepted through 5:00pm on June 12, 2025. Submit comments via email to: kgubbe@thurstonpud.org; or via postal mail to: Kim Gubbe, DPC, 1230 Ruddell Rd SE, Lacey, WA 98503. IDX-1014299

May 29, 2025