Thurston PUD-INVITATION FOR SUPPLIER BIDS

Thurston PUD

Tanglewilde – Thompson Place 600 Water System

GAC Vessel and Media Procurement

Estimated Cost of Equipment and Materials: $500,000 to $1,000,000

INVITATION FOR SUPPLIER BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by Thurston PUD (District), located at 1230 Ruddell Rd. SE, Lacey, WA 98503 until 3:00 pm, December 18, 2025 for providing vertical pressure vessels and granular activated carbon (GAC) media for the Tanglewilde– Thompson Place 600 Water System and delivering them to the District for installation by others. GAC media and vertical pressure vessels must be provided F.O.B. 414 Wildcat Street SE, Lacey, WA 98503.

Vendors may obtain the contract documents by requesting them from the District at doug.piehl@thurstonpud.org at no cost.

All applicants must have an Active Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) number to submit a bid. The District is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, Minority and Women Owned Businesses are encouraged to submit bids. The District shall have the right to reject any or all bids not accompanied by bid data required by the bidding document or a bid in any way incomplete or irregular.

The bids will be opened at 3:00 pm, December 18, 2025 at the District’s main office at 1230 Ruddell Rd SE, Lacey WA 98503. For more information call Kim Gubbe at (360) 357-8783 ext. 125 or kgubbe@thurstonpud.org.

This project is funded through the Washington State Department of Health Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) loan program. DWSRF requirements and provisions must be met by the vendor. All contractors and subcontractors must be licensed in the State of Washington to conduct business.

An optional Pre-bid conferences will be held virtually at 9:00 am, December 9th, 2025. A meeting invite will be sent to the plan-holder’s list prior to the meeting.

Representatives of Thurston PUD will discuss the solicitation and details of the project. Bidders are encouraged to attend and participate in the conference. Engineer will transmit to all prospective Bidders of record such Addenda as Engineer considers necessary in response to questions arising at the conference. Oral statements may not be relied upon and will not be binding or legally effective.

IDX-1023250

November 26, December 3, 2025