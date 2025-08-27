Through Terra, LLC-Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

Through Terra, LLC, 10615 438th St Ct E, Eatonville, WA 98328-9058 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, 2412 Inter Ave, is located at 2412 Inter Ave, Puyallup, Pierce County, WA 98372. The 2.76-acre project involves 1.60 acres of soil disturbance for commercial development. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions, stormwater will disperse from the site to the north northwest along Inter Ave within an existing storm conveyance system with eventual discharging to Deer Creek. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1018805

August 27, September 3, 2025