THE WOODLANDS AT SUNRISE, INC. -NOTICE OF CORPORATE DISSOLUTION

NOTICE OF CORPORATE DISSOLUTION

THE WOODLANDS AT SUNRISE, INC. The Woodlands at Sunrise, Inc., a Washington corporation (the “Corporation”), filed its Articles of Dissolution with the Washington Secretary of State on December 9, 2020. Dissolution was effective on December 9, 2020. The Corporation requests that all persons and organizations who have claims against it present them immediately by letter to the Corporation at:

The Woodlands at Sunrise, Inc.

c/o Eisenhower Carlson PLLC

1201 Pacific Avenue, Suite 1200

Tacoma, Washington 98402

Attn: Michael J. Royse All claims must include the name and address of the claimant, the amount claimed, the basis for the claim and the date(s) on which the event(s) on which the claim is based occurred. NOTICE: Because of the dissolution of the Corporation, any claims against it may be barred in accordance with Chapter 23B.14 RCW if not timely asserted.

IDX-915520

December 11, 18, 24, 2020