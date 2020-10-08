THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR BID

THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

REQUEST FOR BID

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Swan Creek Phase II, J2020-12

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid#: J2020-12, Swan Creek Phase II, at the temporary location of Boy Scouts of America Building Entrance, Attn: Debbie Hall, 4802 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 1 p.m., October 27, 2020. If sending via courier, please do not require signature. Bids will be opened, bid tabulation completed, and uploaded to our website by end of day. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the Metropolitan Park District will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Please see the Bid Notice on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Call Debbie Hall at 253-305-1096

IDX-910735

October 8, 15, 2020